Cynthia Rowley Salutes International Women’s Day with CARE

For International Women’s Day, New York-based designer Cynthia Rowley is collaborating with CARE, an international nonprofit whose mission is to eradicate poverty and social injustice by lifting up women and girls living in poverty around the world.
For IWD, Cynthia Rowley is donating 15% of sales to CARE for the following items: I Love Your Bucket Hat, I Love You Sweatshirt, and Blue/White Cloud Nine Sweatshirt
It’s a great way to celebrate IWD while also supporting the most vulnerable women around the world.
In 2018, CARE’s work reached a staggering 56 million people in 95 countries, providing everything from small loans to female entrepreneurs in Haiti to family counseling in Rwanda, which has extraordinarily cut rates of domestic violence by 50% across the country.