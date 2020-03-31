DACH Showroom Presents “Ever Sift Sand Through The Screen”

The Autumn/Winter 2020/21 season’s editorial was produced by Tomas C. Toth and Sylwana Zybura who together form the interdisciplinary duo Crosslucid. They made a name in fashion by delivering bold, forward-thinking and multi-layered worlds, telling stories that inspire thought, celebrate diversity and engage in imagining and assembling progressive futures.
EDITORIAL CREDITS
Creative direction:
Sylwana Zybura + Tomas C. Toth
Photography: Sylwana Zybura
Styling: Tomas C. Toth
Talent & Make-up: Isu Mignon Mignonne
Props: crosslucid
Masks in collaboration with VLK Berlin
With kind support of theta.cool
Nestled in the Marais, the heart of Paris, the DACH Showroom showcases exclusive selections of womenswear, menswear, gender neutral and accessories to a broad international audience who attend Paris Fashion Week.
A successful joint venture and collaboration between Berlin Showroom, the Austrian Fashion Association and Mode Suisse that began in 2017, DACH Showroom was born out of a mutual desire to unite and create a stage for up-and-coming fashion designers hailing from Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
The DACH Showroom offers young fashion designers the space and support to navigate the global fashion industry.