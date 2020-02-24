Dressing to the Nines: How to Pick the Best Evening Dress

You’re headed to a fancy party this month, and you’re starting to panic. What do you wear?
The reality is, you’ll need a unique evening dress to help you to stand out in the crowd. Unfortunately, the wrong dress selection will cause you to stand out for all the wrong reasons.
Fortunately, you don’t have to embark on your dress shopping journey alone. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how to choose a truly outstanding evening dress for a cocktail party this year.
Let’s get started!
How to Choose a Unique Evening Dress: Stay Formal
As you search for an evening dress, you have a couple of dress-length options.
First, you could go with a dress that is floor length. This is an excellent option for a formal party.
At the same time, a dress that is cocktail length would work, too. However, to make a shorter dress work, you need to make sure that it looks sleek and formal.
A fringe dress is especially popular for a formal party if you plan to do a lot of dancing. That’s because fringe dresses move and shimmer in an outstanding way.
Make sure that whatever dress you choose, you pair it with astonishing shoes. Likewise, make sure that you incorporate beautiful jewelry into the mix.
Also, make sure that the color of the dress you choose matches the tone of your skin. A color that is poorly picked will make your dress look cheap, and your look will be off.
As a general rule of thumb, if you’re not sure about the color, you can’t go wrong with the universal color: black. That’s because black works well with all skin tones. In addition, black works well with nearly all occasions.
Pay attention to the shape of your body when looking for an evening dress as well. A V-neckline dress with a simple design is often a smart choice.
Keep the Event in Mind
Pay attention to the type of event you’re attending.
For instance, if your party invitation comes on a thick piece of paper featuring fancy calligraphy, then a formal gown is in order. However, let’s say that you receive an invite through Facebook. You could probably go with a more casual look.
Either way, with a carefully picked evening gown, you can look excellent and show that you respect the event every time.
