Dual Wardrobe for Working from Home

When working from home started, many thought that they can go casual all the way, that is, be loungewear even wear pajamas during the 8-hour workday. Then meetings began to be held at Zoom, Skype and Facetime. And voila, the dual wardrobe of working from home was born!
With social distancing and shelter in place orders expected to last at the earliest April 30th and the latest till June 30th, we still have to plan what to wear to work while at home!
Thankfully, we don’t have to look far. Team Karl has got you covered. Brick & mortar stores might be closed, but karllagerfeldparis.com is open 24 hours and USPS continues to deliver.
For Video conferencing Days – Working from Home
Whether you’re using Zoom, Skype or Facetime, video conferencing days mean dressing up to the nines. Aside from the fact that your workmates will see you, there is also that inset screen in the video conference software that you can see yourself.
So, unless you want to stare at yourself not properly styled the whole duration of the meeting which can last for a few hours, it is a good move to dress up.
For video conferencing days, Karl Lagerfeld Paris recommends tweed! Yes, tweed, that icon of traditional Scottish and Irish clothing, being desirable for informal outerwear but has gained popularity through the years for office wear.
Why tweed? It’s because this look will make a statement – “I might be WFH but I am still serious about work.” Now, if you follow the adage of “don’t dress better than your boss,” chances are your boss can afford Chanel hence wearing a Karl Lagerfeld Paris is not competing with her just saying, “I look good in tweed too.”
Details: Foldover collar, long sleeves, button front closure, cotton/spandex, about 24 in. from shoulder to hem, dry clean only.
Details: Shoulder bag, borealis weave, flap closure with turn lock, 1 back slip pocket, interior – 1 slip pocket, 1 zipper pocket, adjustable and convertible double top handles, 7 in. x 2.25 in. x 10 in.
Details: Notched V-neck, sleeveless, fringe trim, concealed back zip with hook and eye closure, polyester/acrylic; lining: polyester, about 38 in. length, dry clean only.
3. Three-Quarter Sleeve Tweed Jacket
Details: Round neck, button up front, fringe trim, three quarter sleeves, hits above hip, 83% cotton, 17% polyester, dry clean only.
4. Mock Two-Piece Dress With Tweed Skirt – combo dress with shirt style blouse top and tweed pencil skirt
Details: Long sleeves with button cuffs, spread collar, buttoned cups, pull front button placket, tie detail at waist, approximately 36 in. length, Upper: polyester/cotton, Skirt: cotton/acrylic / wool/ viscose / lined skirt, dry clean only.
For Non-video conference days – Working from Home
Days without video conference mean staying in their pajamas the whole day to many people. But, why follow that trend when you have loungewear that is so comfortable and chic! Wait… did I say chic? Yes I did and you can thank Karl Lagerfeld Paris for that.
Details: Roundneck, Karl Lagerfeld graphic, long sleeves, elasticized cuffs, pullover style, cotton/ modal / spandex, about 24.5 in. from shoulder to hem, dry clean.
Details: Baseball collar, long sleeves, slip pockets, Karl Lagerfeld signature on sleeve, polyester/spandex, machine wash.
Details: Ribbed drawstring waist, side zip pockets, rayon/ polyester / spandex, handwash.
4. Logo Shorts
Details: Ribbed drawstring waist, side zip pockets, 50% rayon, 45% polyester, 5% spandex, handwash.
Now you have it, a dual wardrobe for work. But, we are not done yet! After work, you can do your tic toc videos wearing this outfits! Don’t be surprised if you get more followers as you flex your fashionista muscle.