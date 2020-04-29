Fabletics Goes Mini Me with First-Ever Limited Edition Mother-Daughter Capsule

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Fabletics is launching its first-ever matching mother-daughter activewear collection—designed to celebrate and inspire women of all ages.
Envisioned by the brand’s Chief Performance Officer, Ginger Ressler, and inspired by her daughter Gia, the capsule was designed to uplift, motivate, and inspire – to remind us that girls can do everything.
“Since the beginning, I wanted to design a coordinated collection for Fabletics,” Ginger says, “and I love how much joy this collection sparks, which is more important now than ever.”
Available for toddlers, children, and adults, this three-outfit capsule sparks creativity and fun with bright colors and playful details. The brand’s best-selling Poppy print is reintroduced in the famous Mila pocket shorts for the first time, while Ginger and Gia’s favorite tanks offer uplifting graphic messages.
“The capsule conveys values I’m committed to passing down to Gia,” Ginger says. “I want her to follow her dreams, while making the world a better place.”
Offered in children’s sizes 2T-XL and women’s sizes XXS-4X, the limited-edition mother-daughter collection will be available on fabletics.com starting April 27, 2020.
And to give back to the community, proceeds from the capsule will support children who have been impacted by COVID-19. 100% of net profits from the children’s clothing will provide meals to kids, pledging a minimum donation of $25,000 to Blessings in a Backpack’s COVID-19 program.