Formal Dresses for Women: How to Choose the Perfect Style for Your Shape

Let’s be honest; there are only a few times when you can wear that show-stopping dress. As a woman, you anticipate such events to bring out glamor. But did you know it’s not about the dress’s design but how you dress your body?
With the many formal dresses for women designs, it’s overwhelming to choose among them. The best way to determine what dress to wear is by finding what suits your body type. After all, style is about bringing out flattering aspects of your figure.
The most common body shapes for women are the rectangle, triangle, inverted triangle, and hourglass. Keep in mind that it’s not about the size but about weight distribution.
If you have a formal event attend and need to find the right attire, here’s a helpful guide on formal dresses for women and how to choose for your body type.
Rectangle Body Type
The rectangle body shape features bust, waist, and hips of the same size. Many women with this body type look slender, so the aim is to accentuate the long and lean physique.
Fitted dresses best suit this body type, so consider tube dresses. Alternatively, a stylist might recommend belted waist for adding curves to your look.
Dimension for your look is practical as well, which is why a dress featuring a slit can be a perfect fit. One-shoulder dresses ensure an asymmetric neckline, thus defining your look further.
Petite women mostly feature this body type with a height of 5’3 or under. The aim is to elongate your body, and short formal dresses for women create the best look for you.
Triangle Body Type
The triangle body type characteristics include broader hips than shoulders and bust. Most women have slimmer and well-proportioned arms, which are critical to the look.
Your look should aim to;
• Draw attention to the upper body
• Elongate your legs
• Flaunt your beautiful shoulders and well-defined waist
Sleeveless long formal dresses for women form a perfect fit since they highlight your upper body.
Inverted Triangle
Women with this body type have a larger than average bust with a slimmer waist and hips.
The bustline is the strength and has to be shown off. The hack is, however, in maintaining a balance between the upper and lower body parts.
Your look should thus aim to:
• Show off your beautiful bustline
• Transfer attention from the upper part
Midi formal dresses for women with some detail below the waist can be a great fit. The details draw some attention from the upper body part, ensuring a fuller look.
Hourglass Body Type
A well-defined waistline characterizes the hourglass body type with shoulders and hips of equal size.
Form-fitting is the design for this body type with the focus on bringing out the hourglass shape.
The aim for your look should be to:
• Highlight your waistline strength
• Elongate your legs
With the balanced silhouette, semi-formal dresses for women will make a great fit. Vivienna Lorikeet has hundreds of V- and open necklines and wrap dresses that enhance the hourglass body.
You Now Know How to Choose Formal Dresses for Women
Pulling off the right look for a formal event doesn’t have to be challenging. The key is in knowing your body type and flattering the strengths of your figure. The above guide on choosing formal dresses for women for your body type ensures you look and feel great.
