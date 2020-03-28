How to Close Your Activity Rings in Style

With a many towns and cities under a mandated Shelter In Place, or as we say it here in Texas, “Y’all Stay Home,” most have had to figure out how to make their daily routines home based… especially scheduled fitness time.
And if you follow the Apple Watch activity rings, then every hour, on the hour, it reminds you to move, exercise, stand and even take deep breaths.
Whether you’re missing your gym time (they are of course currently closed) or WFH means sitting in front of a computer the whole day, completing activity rings means that you are also keeping up with your exercises.
A silver lining of working from home is that you can go sportive all the way. If your couch is your new office space, you will find that Fabletics has the softest, comfiest, lounge-worthy style.
The Golden Hour 3-Piece Bundle features a deep-V hoodie that’s perfect for showing off a sexy, halter-style bra and pairing with the figure-sculpting, ribbed shorts.
If you’re not going to be on a Zoom video conference, this outfit allows you to do some brisk exercises without worrying about changing into your gym clothes, because… duh! These are your gym clothes!
During video conference days, the Quincy Zip Pants and Aria Scoop Neck Top from Fabletics make up your new power suit.
The sleek Quincy Zip Pants are constructed from a ponte knit, which is even sturdier than Fabletics’ famous PowerHold. Zippered ankles mean easy on and off, while a side pocket offers convenient storage.
The Aria Scoop Neck Top is crafted with move-easy fabric and sports a classic scoop neckline, so you can look polished from the barre to the boardroom.
To finish off the look, jump into Ryka sneakers – an athletic brand founded on the premise of a ‘Made for Woman’ fit. Each pair is under $100 and designed with a narrower heel, softer heel cushion and have more room for your toes!
The Dedication XT training shoes and the Momentum walking shoes from Ryka are designed with absolute comfort in mind and are the perfect sneakers to kick start your at-home fitness journey.
Now, you’re ready to complete your activity rings and your Apple Watch is doing for you one of the reasons why you bought in the first place.