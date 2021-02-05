How to Hide Bald Spots: 7 Things You Can Do

Worried about your hair — or lack of it? Wondering how to hide bald spots or how to grow back hair?
If so, you’re not alone. Every month, nearly two million people go online to research hair loss solutions.
No one likes to think about losing their hair, but it happens to the best of us. The good news is there are plenty of ways to camouflage a bald spot (or reverse it entirely).
Ready to learn how to hide bald spots and regain your confidence? Keep reading for our best tips and tricks!
1. Embrace a Hat, Scarf, or Wig
The most obvious step is also the easiest — simply cover up your bald spot with a fashion accessory.
If you don’t normally wear hats, now could be the time to experiment and find a style that suits you. Do you look great in a baseball cap or a Stetson hat? What about a beret, a beanie, a fedora, or a sun hat?
Ladies who are concerned about a bald spot could do a quick cover-up with a silk scarf or a thick headband. Bonus: These accessories add instant glamour to your style too!
Another option for both sexes? The humble wig. Before you start scoffing, keep in mind that modern wigs look and feel so real it’s virtually impossible to tell the difference. Perhaps that why celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Keira Knightley freely admit to wearing wigs in public.
2. Change Up Your Hairstyle
Certain hairstyles will only accentuate thinning hair and bald spots. To camouflage your hair’s flaws, talk to your stylist about a new ‘do.
If you already wear your hair short, consider going even shorter. Keeping the sides of your head cut super-short will draw attention away from any visible thinning or bald spots on the top of your head.
What about long hair that’s thinning out? The longer you wear it, the stringier it’s going to look. Consider a shorter style like a blunt cut or bob that falls between your chin and your shoulders. If you can get away with a pixie cut, rock it — no one will notice your hair is thinning!
If your bald spot is off-centered or near your temple, here’s an easy fix: a side part. Simply part your hair on the opposite side and sweep the top pieces across the bald spot. Voila!
3. Always Blow-Dry Your Hair
The jury is still out on whether it’s best to air dry, towel dry, or blow-dry healthy hair. But if your hair is thinning or you have noticeable bald spots, the choice is clear: Use a blow dryer.
Air drying makes thin hair appear limp and lifeless. Towel drying is too aggressive for weak hair and you could end up with even worse hair loss!
Blow-drying your hair with hot air lifts, thickens, and separates your strands, giving your hair a fuller look. Use a leave-in conditioner or a heat protectant spray before styling to protect your hair from heat damage.
4. Dye Your Roots Darker
Here’s a tip for how to hide bald spots you probably haven’t heard before. Did you realize that simply dyeing your roots a darker shade will make your hair appear thicker?
It’s true! It’s the same reason some women use eyebrow pencil — darker hair always looks thicker. Visit your stylist and ask about dyeing your roots a shade or two darker than the rest of your hair.
Not ready for that kind of commitment? You can achieve the same effect with a colored dry shampoo that will temporarily darken your roots. Another option is spray-on hair dye to conceal a bald spot.
5. Use Volumizing Powder
If you want your hair to appear thicker, visit your local beauty supply shop and ask about volumizing powder. Similar to dry shampoo, a few shakes of this powder into your hair can give your roots an instant “lift.”
This is a great way to add volume to your hair without using a lot of products. While we’re on the subject, try to avoid hair gel, wax, and pomade, as these can dry out and damage your hair over time.
6. Try Hair Loss Products
Steer clear of any unproven or untested “miracle” products that supposedly cause your hair to regrow. There are already several safe and proven products on the market, including:
- Rogaine
- Propecia
- Minoxidil
- Avodart
- Carospir
- Aldactone
Talk to your doctor to see if any of these hair loss solutions could be right for you. Some are topicals you apply directly to your scalp, while others are pills or tablets you take orally.
7. Consider Hair Restoration
What if you’d rather correct that bald spot rather than cover it? Thanks to research and technology, hair restoration is a safe, effective, and increasingly popular option.
From laser cap therapy to hair transplants, there are many ways to encourage hair regrowth or move existing hair follicles onto bald spots. You’ll need to visit a plastic surgeon that specializes in hair restoration to learn which options are best for your circumstances.
How to Hide Bald Spots: Now You Know
As you can see, there are plenty of hair loss solutions you can try.
For a quick fix, simply throw on a hat or scarf or try a new style that conceals your bald spot. Blow-dry your hair and use volumizing powder to make it appear thicker. Dyeing your roots darker can also give the illusion of fullness.
If you’d like to correct the problem rather than conceal it, consider specialty hair loss products or hair restoration treatments. Whichever path you choose, rest assured that you’ll look and feel fabulous!
Now that you know how to hide bald spots, what's next?