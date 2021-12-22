How to Match Perfume To Your Personal Style

The fragrances you choose to wear say a lot about who you are. They show your inner self like nothing else can.
But, it can be challenging to match perfume to your individual style and personality. With hundreds of brands to choose from, where do you even start?
We’re here to help. Keep reading to get the full scoop on all the distinct scents out there and how you can use them to develop your personal style.
What Are the Different Fragrance Types?
With the vast number of different fragrance types available, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed. Worry not! We can break down the vast majority of scents and their combinations into one of eight categories.
Citrus Scents
Great for summer or people with bubbly personalities. A fresh citrus scent can be made from the essence of lime, tangerine, grapefruit, lemon, and mandarin.
Floral Scents
Floral scents draw from sweet-smelling flowers like jasmine, orange blossoms, and roses. If you love a feminine, romantic smell, florals are for you.
Fresh Scents
Think fresh linen, ocean breezes, and mountain air. That’s what fresh scents are all about. Great for summer or an extra boost of confidence.
Fruity Scents
We normally infuse a fruity scent with extra floral notes to create a full-bodied smell. Go for apples, berries, mango, peach, and other juicy fruits for a romantic and playful night out.
Green Scents
Freshly cut grass, budding flowers, and crisp herbs. This is how we characterize a green scent. Green scents are perfect for sporty people because they mimic the invigorating feeling you get after hitting the gym.
Oriental Scents
Oriental scents speak of a certain austere nature and are great for those who want to feel serious and classy. With warm and intimate scents like sandalwood, amber, and musk, oriental scents are great for adding a full-bodied earthiness to your scent.
Spicy Scents
We all love the warm smell of cinnamon and clove, nutmeg and pepper, and ginger and cardamom. These are what we call spicy scents, and they’re great combined with woody and oriental fragrances.
Woody Scents
Naturally, woody scents smell of wood and moss. While it may sound odd, they’re a very popular fragrance choice. Think of oak and citrus, patchouli, and bergamot. These are great work-wear scents that last well.
Match Perfume to Your Personal Style
What makes you choose a fragrance?
Do you love how it smells on you? Do you associate that scent with a good period in your life? Is the bottle particularly stunning, and you’re aesthetically drawn to it?
While we may each have a personal style preference, you’ll find fragrances tend to match how we dress. Of course, this isn’t the be-all and end-all of fragrance and personal style, but there is something to be said for understanding what a scent inspires.
For example, classic looks pair with fresh, floral scents. They’re clean and structured and exude professionalism and gentle power.
Woody, aromatic scents are more relaxed and invoke feelings of comfy, practical clothing with big, chunky knits and frayed jeans.
Dramatic personalities and styles favor scents like amber and heavy florals for a rich, seductive quality.
Creative types may lean more towards green scents, for a certain dynamic intrigue and otherworldliness.
Find combinations that work for you and move with them rather than against them.
Buying from Major Brand Perfume Companies
You may recognize names like Balenciaga, Chanel, Guess, and Jimmy Choo, and these are all reputable brands with their own distinctive aesthetics. They also come with a hefty price tag that makes building a fragrance collection expensive.
In a scenario like this, why not look at buying wholesale perfume. It allows you the opportunity to buy big, name brands without breaking the bank.
Develop Your Signature Scent
It feels like we’re onto something here. Something that is more than just about how to match perfume or find your favorite scent. We’re hunting for something individual. Something personal.
A signature scent. A scent that is all you. It’s out there, you just need to keep looking.
