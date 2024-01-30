Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Attend Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Fashion Show in Milan

Plenty of A-listers attended Milan Fashion Week recently, but everyone’s eyes were on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The couple attended Dolce & Gabbana’s reveal of their upcoming fall and winter line for men to support Sanchez’s son, Nikko Gonzalez, who was walking in the show.
Dressing to Impress in Dolce & Gabbana
Sanchez and Bezos both dressed to impress for the event. Bezos, who is 60 years old and worth nearly $176 billion, kept things mysterious in an all-black ensemble. He wore a collared shirt and straight-leg pants and paired it with a black leather jacket, sleek shoes and black sunglasses.
Sanchez, who got engaged to Bezos in May 2023, stepped out in a sophisticated yet sexy outfit. She started with a black shirt and skirt and then added a collared white shirt with a plunging neckline. Sanchez, who is a 54-year-old award-winning journalist, completed the outfit with black heels, tights and a diamond necklace that couldn’t be missed.
Their sophisticated fashion didn’t stop after the show. The couple also attended a Dolce & Gabbana party in sexy all-black attire. Bezos wore a well-fitted black suit and accented the outfit by wearing his sunglasses. Sanchez went for a sheer look that surely turned heads. She wore a black lace Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress that showed just enough skin for the party. She also wore a black jacket on her shoulder and the gorgeous diamond she had at the show.
Nikko Served Just the Right Look on the Runway
Sanchez and Bezos weren’t the only ones who looked amazing during Dolce & Gabbana’s show. Nikko Sanchez, who is also the son of NFL legend Tony Gonzalez, showed off an elegant look during his first runway walk at Milan Fashion Week. The 22-year-old model wore an elegantly tailored black suit with a V-neck underneath to keep the look just casual enough. A gold floral brooch in the center of the suit brought the eye to the gorgeous look.
Showing Support on Instagram
Sanchez and Bezos were front and center at the fashion show, with Sanchez even using her phone to excitedly take pictures of her son’s accomplishments. After the show, she took to Instagram to post a video and gush about Nikko. She told her followers that she’s a proud mama and it felt like a gift to watch him walk the runway. She included a video of the event and tagged both Nikko and Dolce & Gabbana in the post.
Sanchez is no stranger to showing her love for people via her Instagram posts, either. In May 2023, when Bezos celebrated his 60th birthday, she posted about the event on social media. She took the time to gush over the things that she loves about Bezos, wish him a happy birthday and post images of the couple together.
You must be logged in to post a comment.