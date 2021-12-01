Learning How to Sew: 5 Tips for Beginners

Did you know that as many as 60% of adults never learned how to sew?
Not only is learning how to sew helpful for repairing your favorite clothes, but you can also figure out how to create your own wardrobe that’s tailored to your body. Thanks to the invention of speedy sewing machines, this useful craft has never been more accessible.
Are you ready to take on a new challenge that can improve your life? Keep reading for 5 sewing tips that will make learning a breeze.
1. Use and Understand the Right Tools
Before you buy a machine, learning to sew should start with some research first. It’s crucial to find the right machine for your goals and skill level so you can tackle your projects with confidence.
Taking the time to learn about all the necessary sewing supplies will make your machine less intimidating as well. Once your machine arrives, you’ll be ready to start working.
2. Measure With Precision
One of the most important sewing tricks you have to master is the art of measuring. Having proper measurements is the biggest factor in whether or not your final piece is a success.
Mark your measurements at least two times so you can be sure. You also need to leave a little bit of wiggle room for your seams.
3. Don’t Forget to Lock Your Stitches
A common mistake that people who are new to sewing make is forgetting to lock their stitches at the beginning and end of their projects. While this slip-up doesn’t spell out disaster, it can be frustrating to spend time sewing only to realize the thread isn’t staying place.
To lock your stitches, all you have to do is run the machine for a second, flip it in reverse for another second, then continue your normal work.
4. Have a Gentle Guiding Hand
Sewing machines aim to do all the heavy lifting for you. This means that you don’t need to have a forceful hand when you’re feeding the machine.
Your hands are there to guide the fabric in the right direction, so don’t feel like you need to push the fabric through.
5. Practice Will Improve Your Sewing Skills
When it comes to learning any new skill, practice always makes perfect. Sewing can be frustrating at first, but take each mistake as an opportunity to improve.
Once you’ve leveled up your abilities, you’ll be able to make more complex projects in an impressive amount of time.
Are You Ready to Learn How to Sew?
As you can see, learning how to sew isn’t as impossible as it may seem. By taking the time to understand the different functions of your sewing machine, you’ll be able to make beautiful masterpieces in no time.
