Mango Life In Bloom #MangoTogether

The New Mango Campaign, Life In Bloom, Launches A Message Of Optimism To The World
With the optimistic title, “Life in Bloom,” Mango launched its latest campaign in mid-May with a very enthusiastic tone.
When the project debuted last month, its hopeful tone reflected the desire to get out and enjoy nature together after months of physical distancing. The campaign’s mantra, #MangoTogether was coined to emphasize the brand’s close community all over the world.
Still, less than a month after its launch, #MangoTogether has become more relevant than even before in the light of current events.
Shot last February in Argentina, acclaimed fashion photographer Cass Bird, who collaborated with Mango in previous campaigns such as Intimate Dinner (November 2019), captures with her sensibility and spontaneous style the brand.
In a summer setting, the artist captures Andreea Diaconu, Kaya Wilkins, Jill Kortleve, Oumie Jammeh, Boyd Gates and Anders Hayward as the protagonists of a moment of shared joy.
As it did in the previous spring/summer 2020 campaign, Mango is giving voice to its community, which it got to participate in the photo shoot via Instagram.
Followers of the brand were given access to the photo shoot and other exclusive details such as the location, the set, deciding which scenes they wanted to see, and a first look at some of the garments and colors, as they were gradually revealed.
The women’s designs have been created by translating this sense of optimism through the use of joyful colors and natural fabrics in a collection of 100% sustainable garments. The intention behind using this type of tonalities and floral forms is to make one feel good.
Colors such as red, yellow and pastel pink raise the spirits and the volume of the garments, while the silhouettes, with balloon sleeves, frills and baggy skirts pay homage to the wonders of nature. Poplin becomes the star fabric in the designs for Women.
The men’s offering also combines versions of relaxed style by creating clean and contemporary silhouettes. The range of neutral colors such as white and beige predominate in safari jackets, soft fabric shirts and garments that are easy to combine.
Life in Bloom also includes joyful designs in the men’s collection through a combination of stripe and floral prints and accessories such as espadrilles and leather sandals.
The importance of sticking together has been key during this period and Mango has expressed this by keeping us in a community through style and culture.
With this project, shot by Cass Bird and featuring Andreea Diaconu, Kaya Wilkins, Jill Kortleve, Oumie Jammeh, Boyd Gates and Anders Hayward, the brand wants to continue inspiring its community
#MangoTogether
- Photographer: Cass Bird
- Video Direction: Manson
- Models: Andreea Diaconu, Kaya Wilkins, Jill Kortleve, Oumie Jammeh, Boyd Gates and Anders Hayward
- Hair stylist: Tamara Mcnaughton
- Make Up artist: Chiho Omae
- Set Designer: Simon Costin