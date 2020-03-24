Montce Swim Summer 2020: Retro Meets Sexy and Bright

High waisted bottoms, ruffled swimsuits, peek-a-boo one piece, metal O-rings – these are the swimwear trends for Summer 2020; and Montce Swim offers them all.
Still, even being on trend and on point, Alexandra Grief, the designer behind Montce gave the brand a leg up by adding a retro feel to the collection that is evocative of Bridget Bardot.
In this retro meets sexy collection, by keeping overt sexuality in check. Because behind that sophisticated woman sporting the high waisted bottom bikini is an ingenue trying to get out. The result – a look that balances sexy and sensual.
Yellow, brown and white dominate the color palette with the paisley print making an appearance. Optimistic colors for a summer that definitely needs them after missing out on spring break and being shelter-in-place half the time.
