There’s No Better Time Than the Present To Plan a Winter Vacation

Winter is months away, but now is the time to get a great deal on your next cold weather vacation. If you enjoy participating in winter sports, or you just love the tranquil setting of a winter wonderland, there are many U.S. destinations you should check out. Let’s take a look at a few alluring places, some of which are well off the beaten path.
Ideal Locales for Winter Sports Lovers
- Breckenridge, Colorado – If skiing is your thing, Breckenridge is the ideal setting. The charming Victorian-style buildings and quaint downtown shops are reminiscent of the days when this was a booming gold mining town. The main attraction in town, however, is the Breckenridge Ski Resort. With almost 3,000 acres and 150 trails, the resort attracts downhill and cross country skiers, as well as snowboarders, from around the country. Beginners and experts alike can find the perfect slope or trail in which to hone their skills.
- Magic Mountain Ski Area, Vermont – Situated in Londonderry, Vermont, this small ski resort brings to mind an era before wide open, treeless trails became popular. Beginners will struggle with the difficult terrain and wooded areas, but more savvy skiers will enjoy the challenge. The reasonable ticket prices and small crowds are an added bonus. The tavern on location features live music and stunning views of the mountain.
Locations for Breathtaking Winter Scenery
- Alaska – With its long, dark nights, Alaska might not be your first choice for a winter trip. If you love snowy scenery, however, you can’t beat Alaska’s landscape. You don’t need to ski to enjoy the surroundings. There are plenty of glacier hikes to check out. You can even take a dogsledding tour. If you time your trip right, you can experience the famous Iditarod race in March. The Aurora Winter Train winds through amazing scenery you won’t see anywhere else. Don’t forget about the Northern Lights, which can often be seen from September through March each year.
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan – Nestled on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, these multicolored cliffs are a must-see for tourists in the summer. In the winter, however, the rocks transform into an arctic ice and snow wonderland. You’ll find icicle-laden caves that feel like a crystal palace. Frozen waterfalls and ice towers entice adventurous hikers and ice climbers each February during the Michigan Ice Fest. Novice fans can watch the event from a safe and scenic distance.
Deals on Winter Outerwear
Winter is an exciting time to take a vacation. Start planning your adventure now and grab a great deal.