Top 10 Essential Clothing Trends 2021

When it comes to fashion, it seems as if the latest trends are constantly changing.
If you’re looking for some of the most essential clothing trends of 2021, we have a list of some of the top picks, so read on to learn more.
1. Wide Leg Pants
One of the hot new trending clothes items this year is wide-legged pants. These light, airy pants add a bohemian look to your outfit, and they go nicely with almost anything. Look for this style at stores like Twisted Wardrobe Designs to discover a beautiful selection of current clothing trends.
2. Clothing Trends 2021: Fab Florals
The floral pattern has come and gone as a trend over the decades, but it’s definitely back for 2021. Whether it’s a boho-chic blouse covered in a ditzy floral or an oversized design, this is one of many clothing trends that will likely carry into 2022, too.
3. Button-Down Tops
Both laid-back and sophisticated, oversized button-down tops are certainly on trend this year. Wear them tucked in halfway to add an avante grade look to your ensemble. This trend looks fab on men and women alike, making it a versatile fashion choice.
4. Beautiful Blazers
Another of many clothing trends 2021 is the blazer. This stylish choice can be worn over a tank top, your favorite graphic tee, or a beautiful blouse. Look for oversized blazers you can wear with denim for a totally trendy look.
5. Shirt Jackets
Shirt jackets, or “shackets,” are trending clothes for girls to look out for this autumn. A blend of a button-down shirt and a jacket, it has a heavier weight that makes it perfect for chilly days and nights.
6. Trending Shoes: Slides
So far, 2021 has been all about comfort, which may explain the trend in slides. Similar to sandals, these shoes simply slide onto your feet for amazing comfort. You can find slides in all kinds of styles and from a myriad of low to high-end designer brands.
7. Cropped Graphic Tees
The Y2K theme has taken over 2021, and it includes short, cropped graphic tees. Look for a cropped tee featuring your favorite TV characters or a funny phrase. These tees go with just about anything and look amazing with some straight-leg jeans.
8. Sweater Vests
While sweater vests aren’t new, they are definitely new trending clothes this year. Wear a soft sweater vest on its own or over a lightweight top to create a classic yet trending look.
9. Destroyed Denim
The ripped jeans look tends to come and go, and it’s certainly on-trend this year. Shredded denim, jeans with massive holes, and other destroyed styles are hot this year and likely to continue into the next year, too.
10. Monochrome
The monochrome look is super hot in 2021 and can range from classic neutrals to pastels and neon. Wearing clothing of the same or very similar from head to toe seems to be a trendy look for the spring, summer, and autumn fashion seasons in 2021.
Stay on Top of the Trends
These clothing trends 2021 are just some examples of the hottest looks this year. From floral prints to ripped-up jeans, which look will you choose?
For more great articles about beauty, fashion, and more, check out our website today!