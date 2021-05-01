Top 5 Summer Makeup Trends for a Sun-Kissed Look

Are you looking for some fun new summer trends because you’ve been stuck in quarantine? You aren’t alone.
Many cosmetic lovers have let their makeup routines dwindle, whether because they’re stuck at home or hidden behind a face mask.
Quarantine was a major bummer when it came to makeup trends. It left people yearning for something fun and new for summer. This means out with the neutrals of years past and in with fun colors and new styles.
We’ve compiled a list of our top 5 makeup trends to try this summer. Continue
1. Brushed-Up Eyebrows
This new trend is great even for those who prefer to wear minimal makeup and only takes seconds to do.
To achieve this look, grab any brow brush. Start toward the base of your eyebrow and brush your brows toward your hairline.
We recommend using a pencil with the same shade as your brows or just one shade darker to fill in any sparse areas. To help keep the hair in place, follow it up with a brow gel.
This will make your eyes appear open and help to define your arches if it’s been a while since you’ve had a wax.
2. Bold lips
The trend of soft neutral lips is heading out the door in favor of everything bright and bold. This is a great makeup trend for summer. It’s eye-catching and highlights your summer glow.
A bold lip can be achieved with colors like bright pinks, reds, and even oranges. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different colors to find your new summer look.
A bright lip pairs great with a lot of other 2021 makeup trends. It’s also perfect if you prefer to keep your makeup look simple overall, but want to add something fun and new.
You can either try out a shiny, bright-colored gloss for a more subtle look or a semi-matte cream for something more dramatic. We tend to recommend the semi-matte option for a more dramatic color effect as well as texture.
To help keep your lip products organized and easily accessible, check out this for her vanity makeup organizer. This is helpful if you have multiple go-to lip products.
3. Pastel Eyes
Pastels are always among the top summer makeup trends, and 2021 is no different. The only difference is that this year you’re going to see a lot of pastel makeup products for eyes.
This makeup idea can be worn in several ways. Try one color for a pop of brightness or, if you’re feeling confident, try out a multi-colored look by applying each color, then blending them.
If a full eyeshadow look is a little overwhelming, you can try a simpler pastel look using a colored liner instead. This is a great bit of color to add to an overall neutral makeup routine.
The top colored eyeliners for 2021 are shades of blue and purple for a beachy, summer glow.
To make this look pop even more for a gorgeous summer look, consider adding some dramatic false eyelashes.
4. Glowing Skin
This might seem to be the most obvious way of achieving a sun-kissed summer look, and you’re not wrong. Combining the right combination of makeup products will make you look absolutely glowing this summer.
To achieve this look, start with a bronzer that is one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone. Apply this to the top of your forehead, along your cheeks, and your jawline.
However, don’t stop there. Bronzer doubles as an eyeshadow for a tanned summer look.
A flushed cheek is growing in popularity for the season. We recommend applying a rosy blush to the apples of our cheeks and then pulling it up into your cheekbones. This is a beautifully dramatic and eye-catching pop of color.
Finish off this makeup trend with a highlighter for some literal shine. Apply to your cheekbones, your brow bone, and your lip’s cupid’s bow.
5. Subtle Smokey Eye
A smokey eye might be a surprising choice for summer, especially among all of these bright colors, but hear us out. Smokey eyes are almost always in style.
They are sexy and dramatic in the best way possible. The key to this trend for summer is to keep it subtle by sticking with soft browns.
This is one of the best makeup trends because it’s so versatile. A smokey eye will look great at a summer picnic or for date night.
Choosing from the Top Makeup Trends
With all of the various styles to try this year, it might be a little intimidating as far as where to start. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, we recommend trying one at a time.
If you tend to be more conservative when it comes to your makeup looks, try something simpler like a bright lip gloss or a pastel eyeliner.
However, if you tend to be more outgoing and courageous with your makeup looks, don’t hesitate to jump in with dramatic tie-die eyeshadow.
The point is to have fun with your makeup again and try something new.
Start Experimenting with Your Look
Now that we’ve covered the top 5 makeup trends to try this summer to achieve a sun-kissed glow, you should be ready to get experimenting. As we said, this is meant to rebuild your relationship with cosmetics and make trying new trends fun again.
Start with one to build confidence and start experimenting with what looks best on you. Don’t be shy!
For more beauty tips and how-to guides, visit our blog.