What is Vaser Liposuction?

More than 30% of U.S. adults are overweight. Left untreated, it can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.
The good news is that it’s always possible to lose weight. For example, you can do it with healthy eating and exercise.
Some individuals may also qualify for liposuction, a surgical treatment that’s performed by cosmetic surgeons. Take Vaser liposuction, for example, it can help those who have too much body fat in specific spots.
About Vaser Liposuction
Vaser liposuction is a minimally invasive procedure that eliminates excess fat from underneath the skin. More specifically, it uses ultrasound to disrupt the bonds between fat cells; these fat deposits are then removed using a saline solution and cannula, the latter of which will vacuum out the fatty tissue.
For example, it can help remove stubborn fat from areas such as the tummy, arms, chin, and buttocks.
Compared to traditional liposuction, it’s much more gentle and controlled. For one thing, it won’t damage the underlying healthy tissues such as blood vessels and nerves.
What to Expect After the Procedure
Following the procedure, your body will be a little bruised and swollen at the liposuction sites. For the next 24 to 48 hours, you’ll need to dress the affected area with sterilized cotton pads as it’ll be weeping fluid.
Your doctor may also recommend wearing compression garments for the next few weeks to help reduce swelling.
Don’t be alarmed if you don’t see results right away—your body will need time to heal from the surgical body sculpting process and that can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months.
Remember, though, the way your body looks after recovery will depend on you. You’ll need to keep up with your exercise and diet routine so that it won’t regain the fat tissues that were removed.
Potential Side Effects
Vaser liposuction is considered to be low-risk. With that said, it can cause side effects in some people.
For example, you may experience bleeding and bruising in the days after the procedure. There may also be pain at the site of liposuction. And once the area heals, there may be scarring, asymmetry, or hyperpigmentation.
Seek medical attention right away if you have a fever, green or yellow discharge from the liposuction site, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, or shortness of breath as it may indicate an infection.
Understanding Vaser Liposuction
Vaser liposuction is a good option for those who are looking to remove fat tissue from certain parts of the body. Keep in mind, however, that there are risks involved. For those who are interested, consider talking to a board-certified plastic surgeon.
