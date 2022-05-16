4 Simple Ways To Care for Yourself

You have likely heard the term self-care in some sort of media, whether that be the news or social media. But you may hear about the benefits of self-care and think, “Who has time for that?” Self-care does not have to be extensive or expensive, but it does have to be intentional. Here are some suggestions for easy ways you can care for yourself.
Be Alone With Yourself
The world is fast-paced and interconnected. Some might say people are overly connected due to the internet. In order to maintain your mental well-being, it is essential to have regular time alone. This time alone, in order to actually count as time alone, should be without a device. The lure of social media is strong, and time scrolling through these platforms does not provide the recharge that actual unplugged time alone can provide. So find time to read in bed or on the front porch for a designated time. Maybe you can sit on the porch and simply look at your natural surroundings, or maybe you go for a walk. Whatever you do, just do it alone and give yourself time to disengage and unwind for a bit. It will do you a lot of good.
Enjoy Yourself
Finding pleasure and enjoyment in things is an important part of life and one that you likely do not feel you have time for. But you need to make time for the things you enjoy. If you enjoy reading, be sure you find time to do that on a regular basis. If you enjoy baking, make baking something a regular goal of your week. It is not wrong to set aside time to do the things you enjoy. It is a benefit to your health and to those around you because you will be better for it.
Treat Yourself
Setting aside time to do something for yourself is another simple way to care for yourself. This can be something as simple as scheduling an appointment at a haircut salon regularly because you feel best when your hair is its best. Similarly, perhaps you need to go have a manicure and pedicure in order to relax. Then do this for yourself. It is wise to budget for such expenses because of the cost of doing something for yourself in order to feel your best.
Love On Yourself and Others
Finally, and most importantly, be sure that you are always making time to do things with the people you love. Whether friends or family, regularly spending time with loved ones is one of the best ways to take care of yourself. Being around people who love you deeply and enjoy your presence is good for the soul. This can be as simple as going for a walk or to dinner with someone you love or taking a trip with them. And if distance is a barrier, then take advantage of technology and at least be in regular contact until physical presence is an option.
Caring for yourself is important. It is an important way of loving others as well as yourself. Make time for it. You will not regret taking time for self-care.