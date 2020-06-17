Active Wear, Fashion June 17, 2020

Active Celebration of the 4th of July

4th of July capsule collection
Running, walking, exercising… or even in your yoga class. Show off your patriotic colors with the 4th of July capsule collection from Fabletics. Now available in stores and online at fabletics.com, the stars and stripes has been interpreted in a very active way.

Harlow Reversible Midi Sports Bra_Freedom Stripe_Back
Harlow Reversible Midi Sports Bra_Freedom Stripe_Front
Harlow Reversible Midi Sports Bra_White_Back
Harlow Reversible Midi Sports Bra_White_Front
High-Waisted Printed UltraCool 7.8_Liberty Star_Back
High-Waisted Printed UltraCool 7.8_Liberty Star_Detail
High-Waisted Printed UltraCool 7.8_Liberty Star_Front
High-Waisted Seamless Star Capri_Crystal Blue-Red Lipstick_Back
High-Waisted Seamless Star Capri_Crystal Blue-Red Lipstick_Front
High-Waisted Seamless Star Capri_Crystal Blue-Red Lipstick_Side
Inspire Outfit
Liberation Outfit
Star Seamless Bra_Crystal Blue-Lipstick Red_Back
Star Seamless Bra_Crystal Blue-Lipstick Red_Front_01
Star Seamless Bra_Crystal Blue-Lipstick Red_Front_02

4th of July capsule collection

Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

