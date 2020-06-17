Active Celebration of the 4th of July

Running, walking, exercising… or even in your yoga class. Show off your patriotic colors with the 4th of July capsule collection from Fabletics. Now available in stores and online at fabletics.com, the stars and stripes has been interpreted in a very active way.
