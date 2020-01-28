Farhad Re Couture Spring 2020: Homage to the Butterflies #ParisHauteCouture

Faced with the disastrous state of our planet, Farhad Re has decided to devote his new Spring-Summer 2020 couture collection to nature and the beauty of its colors.
This collection is an ode to these luminous nuances, that are becoming more and more dull by the pollution that surrounds us.
The essence of the collection is the inspiration of butterflies: the highly symbolic insects, synonymous with rebirth and transformation.
The butterfly can be found everywhere, in all forms: sometimes discreetly placed, butterflies also become the dress in itself. Each butterfly is painted and embroidered by hand, making each piece unique.
For Farhad Re, it is a message of hope: like the caterpillar which becomes a sublime butterfly, reminds us that we have the capacity to transform what surrounds us, for the better for our dear planet.
Farhad Re has always used pure silk organza for all of his creations. By its maneuverability, this fabric creates sculptural forms that naturally adapt to the beauty of the female body and allows it to be sculptured, like a statue.
