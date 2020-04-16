Fashion, London, New York April 16, 2020

Cashmere for Mom on Mother’s Day

N. Peal Cashmere
Fashion, London, New York April 16, 2020
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere

Falling on May 10th of this year, Mother’s Day is past the octave of spring. In fact, it is nearer summer with the summer solstice expected to be on Saturday, June 20, 2020. So, why are we suggesting cashmere for Mom on Mother’s Day?

Wearing cashmere has always been associated with fall and winter. Yet, if you really think about it, there is really no law that says you can’t wear cashmere year-round, except perhaps the law of supply and demand.

That said, there are actually lightweight cashmere sweaters and cardigans, even jackets that are meant to be worn during the summer. Case in point, British luxury retailer N. Peal proposes bold new textures and a fresh palette of colors for their Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

From chunky basketweave and cardigan stitch, which happens to be perfect for the cooler days of spring, through to breezy pointelle and the incredibly light Superfine cashmere for those sultry summer days, you’ll find that cashmere really can be worn the whole year round!

So, why not gift mom the luxe of cashmere this Mother’s Day? After all, we all know that she’s worth it.

Photos courtesy of N. Peal

N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
N. Peal Cashmere
Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

Give a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts