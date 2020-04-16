Falling on May 10th of this year, Mother’s Day is past the octave of spring. In fact, it is nearer summer with the summer solstice expected to be on Saturday, June 20, 2020. So, why are we suggesting cashmere for Mom on Mother’s Day?
Wearing cashmere has always been associated with fall and winter. Yet, if you really think about it, there is really no law that says you can’t wear cashmere year-round, except perhaps the law of supply and demand.
That said, there are actually lightweight cashmere sweaters and cardigans, even jackets that are meant to be worn during the summer. Case in point, British luxury retailer N. Peal proposes bold new textures and a fresh palette of colors for their Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
From chunky basketweave and cardigan stitch, which happens to be perfect for the cooler days of spring, through to breezy pointelle and the incredibly light Superfine cashmere for those sultry summer days, you’ll find that cashmere really can be worn the whole year round!
So, why not gift mom the luxe of cashmere this Mother’s Day? After all, we all know that she’s worth it.
Photos courtesy of N. Peal