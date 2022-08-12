COACH Goes Whimsical with Coachies

With names like Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie and Groovie, the vibe is whimsical. Nicknamed the “Coachies,” the whimsy factor was raised a notch when each bag was imbued with its own personality.
The Coachies is a collection of limited-edition Rogue 25 bags which was first introduced on the runway in 2016. Inspired by free-spirits, rebels and dreamers, Rogue 25 immediately caught the eye of fashionistas.
Crafted in glovetanned leather and Signature Textile Jacquard – a sustainable material made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, the five Coachies – Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie and Groovie, have their unique charm. You just need to choose which speaks to you the most.
Each bag has iconic Coach details like turnlocks, tassel hair, polished rivet or grommet eyes, zipper tab or metal-cap hangtag hands, and key hood legs. The collection is introduced with an animated film where the Coachies get up to some mischief in the Coach workshop. Which Coachie are you?
Dreamie – the slightly sarcastic beauty
Sweetie – the cute one (and as sweet as the name suggests)
Sparkie – the perky leader of the pack
Winkie – the mischievous trickster – $595
Groovie – the laidback, off-beat one
Shop the Coachies collection starting August 10, 2022, at www.coach.com.
