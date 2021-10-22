Common Skin Problems to Face In the Fall

We’re smack dab in the middle of fall, which means firepits, beautiful autumn leaves, pumpkin, and pecan pies are in full swing. However, it’s not all sunshine in fall. Fall is also the season where most people experience breakouts and other skin problems.
Having a firm understanding of the common skin problems associated with fall will help you better prepare for the inevitable. Fall weather can take a toll on your beautiful skin, but there are plenty of things you can do to keep your skin in pristine shape throughout fall.
In today’s post, we’ll be looking at common skin problems you’re likely to face during fall. That way, you can take necessary action and keep the said skin conditions at bay. Let’s dive straight into it.
Eczema
Eczema affects around 15 million individuals in the US alone. Eczema starts with itchiness and redness on parts of the skin, then spreads all over your body. Fall weather can cause eczema flare-ups, but luckily, there are many ways to treat the condition.
You can use moisturizer to keep your skin moist and address your eczema. If that doesn’t work, schedule a skin consultation appointment with a skincare expert for proper skincare advice.
Dryness
Cold weather can turn your skin dry and flakey, and using the space heater only worsens the situation. Fortunately, dry skin shouldn’t be much of a concern because regularly applying moisturizer should help keep your skin moist and supple.
Keratosis Pilaris
Keratosis pilaris is a skin condition characterized by dry patches and tiny bumps on the skin. These patches and tiny bumps will usually appear on the thighs, upper arms, or cheeks. The bumps may not hurt, but they’re a real eyesore.
Prescription creams and moisturizers can help treat keratosis pilaris. The condition is common with teenagers and young adults. It should, however, disappear on its own by the time you’re 30.
Rosacea
Rosacea tends to flare up when you transition between warm weather to cool weather. The condition leads to flushing of the skin, sometimes with tiny pus-filled bumps.
It’s easy to mistake minor rosacea flare-ups for acne because of the red bumps and pustules. However, people with rosacea tend to have much more flushing, especially during drinking and eating spicy meals. What’s more, acne is more common with teenagers and adolescents, while rosacea primarily affects people over 30.
Sunscreen has proven very effective against rosacea. You can also use azelaic acid, a gel that gets rid of the swelling and bumps.
Seborrhoeic Dermatitis
Seborrhoeic dermatitis is a skin condition that affects the scalp, leading to red skin and dandruff. The condition can spread to other body parts like your nose, eyelids, ears, and chest. Fortunately, seborrhoeic dermatitis goes away on its own after some time, but you might need treatment for severe cases.
However, washing your skin gently with special soap and shampoo can help reduce oiliness and accumulation of dead skin. A few other names for this condition include dandruff and seborrheic eczema, to name a few.
Top Tips to Keep Your Skin Smooth and Moist All Through Summer
Dry and itchy skin is among one of the most annoying fall problems for people countrywide. However, here are a couple of tips to keep your skin smooth and moist all through summer.
Moisturize, Moisturize and Moisturize
Fall is not as humid as the rest of the year. That means you’ll have to use tons of moisturizer to keep your skin from drying out. Moisturize with high-quality non-water-based moisturizer to help your skin retain moisture despite the fall weather.
Use a Humidifier
If you don’t have a humidifier, you should consider buying one as soon as you can. Your central heating system is great for keeping the weather cold at bay, but it also removes humidity from the air and your skin. This exacerbates skin dryness and flakiness.
A humidifier will help keep your home’s humidity at levels conducive for your skin’s health. With low-end humidifiers on sale for about $100, these gadgets certainly won’t break the bank.
Use Facial Scrub to Exfoliate
Dead skin that builds up on your skin makes it harder for it to retain moisture. Exfoliation means getting rid of any dead cells from your skin. Consider buying a facial scrub or chemical exfoliator to remove any dead cells that may compromise your skin’s health.
Eat a Healthy Diet
Fall is a time to indulge in some of the scrumptious desserts, given the availability of ingredients. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying your favorite desserts, just don’t overdo it.
Remember, there’s a direct correlation between your diet and your skin’s health. That’s why it’s important to maintain a healthy diet for lovely skin.
Avoid processed foods like candies, chips, bread, and others. Instead, settle for natural products like fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, B, and C. A healthy diet equals healthy skin.
Avoid Long Showers
Everybody loves taking their precious time in the shower or bathtub. However, you should leave long, hot showers and soak in the tub for the other seasons. During fall, it’s best to avoid long showers and soaking in the hot tub for too long.
Overly long showers and soaks in the tub can lead to the drying and eventual cracking of your skin. Make your showers quick, and instead of using hot water, use lukewarm water instead.
Get Proper Hand Cream for Your Hands
Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing can make your hand dry out faster than other parts of your body. That’s why you need to get a thick hand cream for your hands. That way, you can keep your hands from drying, regardless of how many times you wash them.
Be Wary of These Common Skin Problems During Fall
Fall isn’t the best season for your skin. However, now that you know all the common skin problems in fall, you can take the necessary steps to prevent them. While keeping your skin healthy, don’t forget to dress well for the cold fall weather.
Be sure to check out the other posts on the site for more informative content.