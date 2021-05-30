Cosmetic Dentistry: What Does a Cosmetic Dentist Do?

Did you know that 61% of Americans wish they could change something about their teeth? This means there’s a very good chance that you aren’t happy with your set of teeth.
The good news is, there are cosmetic dentists who can provide restorative services to improve your confidence.
What is a cosmetic dentist and what do they do? Read on to find out!
What Is a Cosmetic Dentist?
A cosmetic dentist is a dental professional who provides services to improve the aesthetics of your teeth. Many (if not all) cosmetic dentists are also regular dentists, which means you can visit the same professional to get all things dental done! So when it comes to cosmetic dentist vs general dentist, many are one and the same.
In fact, many cosmetic procedures have some overlap with regular dentistry, as they not only restore the look of your teeth, but also their function.
What Does a Cosmetic Dentist Do?
Now that you know what a cosmetic dentist is, you’re probably wondering about the types of cosmetic dentistry available. The best cosmetic dentist will have a wide variety of services at their practice.
Here are some of the most common types of treatments available.
Teeth Whitening
As the years go by, our teeth can become stained, despite our best efforts. Even if we stay away from things like cigarettes, coffee, tea, and wine, our teeth can become gray and dull-looking.
A cosmetic dentist can provide you with professional tooth whitening so your teeth become bright and white again!
Veneers
Are your teeth uneven, discolored, and/or gapped? Then you might be a good candidate for dental veneers.
The cosmetic dentist creates thin shells of porcelain, ceramic, or resin. These are then bonded to your existing teeth to improve their appearance.
Crowns
Dental crowns are also known as dental caps. These are generally used for teeth that are severely weakened through decay or damage.
As the name suggests, a crown goes right over the tooth as a “cap” to both protect it and to restore function and aesthetics.
Implants
Implants are used to replace missing teeth so you retain your jaw structure. It’s a more complicated procedure where the dentist places a screw into (or on top of) your jaw. Then, they place an abutment on top of the screw, and then a crown on top.
If you’re missing teeth, implants are one of the best ways to restore them since they act like artificial teeth, roots and all.
Inlays and Onlays
These are also known as indirect fillings. Inlays are placed in the center of your tooth while onlays are placed on the biting surface.
In any case, inlays and onlays can be made of several materials, including porcelain, gold, or composite materials. Both are used in cases where cavities are so big that regular fillings won’t suffice.
Is Cosmetic Dentistry Right for You?
After reading about what a cosmetic dentist is and what they do, are their services right for you? If you’ve been feeling self-conscious about your smile, or you’ve been having difficulties with speaking or eating, then yes!
So book yourself a consultation and see what a cosmetic dentist can do for you. You’ll get the smile you want and deserve!
