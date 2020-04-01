Dawei x Clergerie Shoes Capsule Collection

On the DAWEI Studio catwalk during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 season, the daring look of Clergerie shoes met with the street and graphic signature of Dawei.
It’s a collaboration that was bound to happen. Dawei Studio under the creative helm of Dawei Sun cultivates a style that is considered modern Parisian.
Sun, who is a graduate of the prestigious the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne fashion school founded Dawei Studio in 2016. Since then, the label has been winning the Paris fashion crowd with its elegant constructions and details with a very definitive street influence. In a few short years, Dawei has established itself as a dynamic Paris fashion house.
Clergerie shoes has its roots at Romans-sur-Isère, the heart of the French shoe industry. Founded by Robert Clergerie in 1970, the brand quickly became known for its bold and daring designs when it was finally established as a label in 1981.
Through the years, Clergerie has been acclaimed for its unique designs and was named “Best Designer of the Year” three times by the Fashion Footwear Association. Clergerie entered the American Footwear Association Hall of Fame in 2005.
Today, Clergerie continues to be Made in France. Still manufactured in its French production site, the Clergerie collections represents a daring, unconventional approach in shoes. It was the first to introduce the Goodyear welt and use raffia in high-end shoemaking.
So, seeing on the catwalk as the footwear de rigueur for the Dawei Fall/Winter 2020 collection though surprising was not unexpected. The capsule shoe collection was an instant hit.
Proposing a variation of boots and derby on a thick, notched sole, the shoes were done in three exclusive colors: duck blue, sun and vanilla. It’s urban and utilitarian with a very elegant flair.
Commenting on the collaboration, Dawei Sun said, “This a very first collaboration for our label and I am very happy that it is with Clergerie. We share a close creative and stylistic universe as well as an idea of femininity. We offer the vision of a strong woman, who assumes herself and dares an assertive style while remaining playful. ”
Clergerie comments about the collaboration: “We are proud to put our workshop Romans-sur-Isère at the service of creative brands. Since 1895, Clergerie’s specialized workers have passed on boot-making techniques and experience. In this term, they are happy to offer DAWEI shoes made in France. We responded, with enthusiasm, to DAWEI’s request, sharing the same idea of style: assertive, graphic and timeless.”
The Dawei x Clergerie Shoes Capsule Collection will be available from June 2020 exclusively on clergerieparis.com as well as in selected pop-ups and stores.