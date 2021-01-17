3 Must Have Fashion Accessories in 2021

Have you ever put on an outfit that felt a little meh but was completely transformed with the right accessories? It’s hard to beat that feeling. Unfortunately, there are days that nothing seems to be working and that’s when you know it’s time to switch things up.
The new year is a perfect time to reinvigorate your accessory cabinet with must-have fashion accessories. Say goodbye to the frustration of an incomplete outfit and say hello to all of your new wardrobe possibilities!
Let’s get started.
1. Retro Driving Scarves
There’s no denying that vintage is always popular. This isn’t exclusive to fashion either, have you noticed that record players and film cameras are back in? One of the hottest trends of 2021 is headscarves but specifically worn as if you’re driving a red convertible down Malibu.
There’s no denying that hair accessories are one of the most underrated ways to complete an outfit and yes, headscarves have been around for a while but it’s only recently that more people embraced them as a vintage staple. There are all kinds of material but satin scarves work best. Simply fold it into a triangle shape and place it over your hair then tie it behind your neck.
Add a pair of sunglasses to really complete the look.
2. Bold Jewelry
As timeless as dainty jewelry is, it’s time to give the spotlight to statement pieces. It’s easy to be intimidated by big, bold jewelry but once you give it a go – you’ll be hooked!
What exactly is considered bold? It can be anything from chunky gold women’s accessories to unique pieces you find at thrift stores. If you’re not quite ready to take the leap from your usual jewelry to something more daring, then find a good halfway point.
This necklace is the perfect middle ground between minimalist and bold. It’s interesting without being distracting. Once you had a taste of the possibilities from statement jewelry, you can go all out.
3. Fashion Facemasks
Face masks aren’t going anywhere. They’re a necessary part of our daily life and it’s time we embrace it. What better way to embrace it than to transform them into must-have accessories?
No more disposable surgical masks, there are a ton of options available that are stylish and protect you from viruses. Everything from floral patterns to the more exaggerated sequined masks is an option. Just be sure to buy a handful so you always have a choice that matches your outfit.
Must-Have Fashion Accessories
There you have it! Don’t be surprised if you start seeing these fashion accessories used all over the place. The best part about all of these options is that they’re highly customizable.
Women’s accessories are fun because you can incorporate your own style into them. There’s no reason why everyone should wear the same bold necklace or scarves, individuality is the heart and soul of fashion so it’s best to embrace that.
