Donna Leah Designs: A Brand Focused on Empowerment Through Expression

“I’ve always felt that sparkle and glamour should be enjoyed from the moment we wake up until after dark. Getting dressed in what we love is a great way to start the day with a positive vibe and makes me feel like I can accomplish anything,” explains Donna Leah, when talking about the launch of her new brand, Donna Leah Designs.
Founded in late 2018, the brand launched with a collection of evening gowns inspired by the power of nature and the divine. A graduate of New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), the American designer chose to base her brand in Miami where the dynamic energy of the city sparks her concepts. The brand was founded on a vision of empowerment and the need to be distinctive.
Now that people are spending more time at home, the designer has launched a line of loungewear inspired by her gowns, which incorporates Donna Leah’s love of metallics in bright shades of blues, pinks, and purples. The cape in the designer’s gowns has been translated into a hood for the loungewear collection. All pieces feel powerful, yet feminine, with bold colors and textures that act as a unifying statement for the brand.
Launching Donna Leah Designs is a dream come true for the designer and the loungewear collection is building further on that dream of embracing who you are and communicating it through what you decide to wear. “You can never make everyone happy, no matter how hard you try. Be mindful and make a conscious effort be yourself and follow your dreams. It’s amazing that being happy often affects those around you in a positive way, helping you to achieve what you originally wanted.”
Launching later this year will be a special series of designer statement t-shirts. Donna Leah explains, “I love making a statement and so much of us want to assert our feelings in a powerful way. While this is not a new concept, Donna Leah Designs is taking a unique approach that will resonate with women who have ageless style and are confident in their ideas.”
The reason for Donna Leah’s steady growing buzz is straightforward: the styles make a strong statement while being glamorous and unique at the same time. After completing several seasonal collections, including evening gowns, ready-to-wear, handbags, and accessories, Donna Leah is finding an audience for her pieces in the entertainment industry. She has shown her collections at the Grammy Awards and Oscars in 2019, and numerous celebrities are fans of her brand including Tanya Tucker, Cindy Lauper, Aerosmith, Roots, Cheap Trick, and Sharon Osbourne.
Designing is a way to process the world that is constantly changing and can often be challenging. “The world in which we live is dynamic and can sometimes be difficult. It’s important to know who you are and express how you feel. It’s the basis of being a self-confident person that is able to handle and grow with the future. That’s why I am constantly thinking of new designs and ways of expressing myself,” she says.