Dressing for a Masquerade Ball: The Ultimate Guide

Enchanting lights, beautiful outfits, delicious food and drink, mystery, and a chance to dance the night away is what you will be guaranteed when you receive an invitation to a masquerade ball. The masquerade ball is a tradition that has evolved over time. What was once a way of entertaining people during the carnival season went on to become a way to celebrate special occasions around the world. It transitioned even more over the years and became more about a way to promote high fashion, and by the 21st century, formal dance wasn’t even necessary.
The one thing that never changed, however, was the air of mystery that the ball supplied. Masquerade balls give people the chance to dress up and become someone else for the night, and so if you have received an invitation to one yourself, you might be wondering how you should dress. This guide will take you through everything you need to know about dressing for a masquerade ball.
Find the Perfect Dress
Fashion has changed throughout history, as have the balls, but the attire for the ball still remains the same. Formal wear for both men and women is a must for when attending a ball such as this. It makes it all the more mysterious! This is a chance to try out long, elegant, and lightweight dresses in stunning colors and with intricate details sewn onto them.
It’s not just about how it looks, however. You also need to ensure that the ballroom dress you have chosen fits you perfectly to ensure that dancing is as effortless as possible. Therefore, it is no good merely turning to any old shop. Instead, you need the help of experienced fashion designers from Smarts Dance Dress shop to ensure your ballroom dress fits and is comfortable.
Match the Masquerade Ball Mask to the Dress
It wouldn’t be a masquerade ball without the mask, so once you have chosen your dress, take the time to find a mask that will be complete the look. Aside from finding one in the right color, you have to consider what type you want. You could opt for a contemporary style, or you could stick with the more traditional style. Your dress usually has a big say in this.
Also, consider, do you want one that you have to hold? Or would you rather tie in around the back of your head? The latter will allow for better dancing!
Updos vs. Down: Choosing the Hairstyle
Your hairstyle will often be dictated by the style of dress and mask you choose. For example, if your dress has stunning detailed back, like lace, you obviously want to show this off, so an updo will be ideal. However, if you want to tie your mask onto your head, a more casual down hairstyle might be preferred.
Comfortable Shoes are the Way Forward
You are going to be dancing for most of the night, so you will want to ensure that you are wearing the most comfortable shoes ever! Or at least have a pair you can change into later on.
Accessories Matter
The dress and mask should, of course, be the center of attention, but that shouldn’t mean you have to forgo the accessories. While statement earrings are ideal if you really want to attract all the attention, delicate, intricate jewellery and a clutch could just be the perfect solution to finishing the entire look.
The most important thing to remember when dressing for a masquerade ball is to have fun, so enjoy it!
[Photos by Chalo Garcia, Danny G and Ingeborg Gartner Grein, all from Unsplash]