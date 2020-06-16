Regain That Confidence: Dressing Tips for Overweight Men

The fashion world is cruel to overweight men. Everything is created thin, and buying anything sight unseen is more likely than not to end in regrets. In this article, we’ll discuss how overweight men can dress to impress without going on a diet or subscribing to intense workout plans.
1. Go simple.
Your presence is striking enough with a big and heavy frame. Sporting colorful outfits with bold prints will only add to your conspicuousness. Your waistline and tummy will elicit more attention in the process, making you more self-conscious.
That isn’t to say you can’t be stylish. You need to embrace the dull hues and neutral colors if you want subtlety that lets you live your life normally.
2. Go lightweight.
Wearing light clothing is one way to swerve the attention away from your size. What’s more, light clothes would make you less sweaty as they offer heat an easier escape route. Ditch the heavy jeans and cotton shirts for their equally modish but lighter versions.
3. Wear a compression shirt.
A compression shirt is a must-have closet accessory for anyone who has gynecomastia. With a snugly fitting compression shirt on, you can wear just about anything without revealing to the whole world that you have man boobs or are wearing a compression shirt.
Compression shirts are worn as undergarments whose sole function is to press in any sagging flesh on the chest and the stomach, so you get the freedom to wear anything you like.
You can get various sizes and colors of compression shirts on sites such as Confidence Bodywear selling slimming undergarments.
4. Avoid tucking in.
Unless it’s a workplace requirement, tucking in your shirt is a habit you should consider renouncing. The reason for this is that tucked in shirts elicit more attention in that they highlight your bulging belly.
Collared long-sleeved shirts don’t need to be tucked in, mainly if the rest of the outfit is casual.
5. Do away with the belt.
Belts and big round bellies just don’t go together. The belt may keep slipping and even cause you discomfort, depending on the size and design of the strap and buckle.
Switch to suspenders instead. Suspenders provide a permanent solution to trouser clustering and let the pants you’re wearing fall flowingly.
6. Choose overalls for handyman works.
For any heavily manual work, overalls would do a better job hiding your plumber’s crack than any combination of t-shirt and jeans. The fact that most overalls look oversized is the source of their secret: we all look the same in overalls, so you won’t look or feel bigger than the next person wearing one.
As a bonus, overalls are meant for handyman jobs, meaning you’re more likely to be understood and excused looking so-so in a pair of overalls than any other clothing type.
Conclusion
As a large man, pursuing a style meant for petite and medium frames will keep you stuck in a world tailor-made for someone else. Follow the above tips for a shorter and more surefire route to the same level of happiness and satisfaction.