Fabletics Celebrates Earth Day with Eco-Conscious Collection

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. And Fabletics, your favorite athleisure wear celebrates the day with their first ever eco-conscious collection – Life on the Go, which proposes super-soft separates made from recycled materials, like plastic bottles.

Fabletics also uses 100% recycled and biodegradable packaging materials in all orders, and all Fabletics brick-and-mortar stores are climate neutral.

Photos courtesy of Fabletics

Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

