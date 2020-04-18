Fabletics Celebrates Earth Day with Eco-Conscious Collection

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. And Fabletics, your favorite athleisure wear celebrates the day with their first ever eco-conscious collection – Life on the Go, which proposes super-soft separates made from recycled materials, like plastic bottles.
Fabletics also uses 100% recycled and biodegradable packaging materials in all orders, and all Fabletics brick-and-mortar stores are climate neutral.
