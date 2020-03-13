Mykita + Helmut Lang Goes for Functional Elegance

We all know Mykita and we all know Helmut Lang. Both are cult labels; both are known for designs that challenge the status quo and elevate functional elements into intriguing signature details.
For Spring 2020, Mykita and Helmut Lang came together on the design of two new eyewear models – HL001 and HL002. With this new collaboration, the brands have developed a new eyewear proposition that deconstructs the idea of a wraparound sunshield into component parts.
Collection HL001 and HL002 changed the paradigm on wraparound sunglasses. Developed by the MYKITA design team headed by founder Moritz Krueger and HELMUT LANG creative director of ready to wear Mark Thomas, HL001 and HL002 standout because they are made of four individual lenses!
The side lenses make for a distinctive element on both models. Finely composed color combinations make a styling element of these functional details giving each model individual character and appeal.
HL001 feels futuristic and forward with its straight top line and double bridge creating an angular, sharp look. Inspired by the iconic aviator silhouette, the HL002 has a more fluid, curvilinear impression.
The composition of the lens colors includes neon and transparent options. Both models are handcrafted at the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin. Side lenses are in contrasting and transparent tones.
Mykita + Helmut Lang HL001 Sunglasses
Material: Stainless steel
Color: Black/Clear Sides
Prices: 395 EUR/555 USD/64.000 YEN
Mykita + Helmut Lang HL002 Sunglasses
Material: Stainless steel
Color: Black/Fluo Pink Sides
Price: 395 EUR/555 USD/64.000 YEN
Mykita + Helmut Lang HL001
Material: Stainless steel
Color: Black/Super Blue Sides
Price: 395 EUR/555 USD/64.000 YEN
Mykita + Helmut Lang HL002
Material: Stainless steel
Color: Frosted Gold/Jelly Yellow Sides
Price: 395 EUR/555 USD/64.000 YEN
Photos courtesy of Helmut Lang