Flash Your Whites! Top 5 Tips for a Beautiful Smile

Did you know that smiling can help you live longer?
Seven years longer, to be exact!
This is exciting news, but if you’re not 100% happy with the way your teeth look, allowing yourself to smile as often as you might not be the easiest thing to do.
Luckily, achieving a healthy, beautiful smile isn’t nearly as tricky as you probably think it is. Don’t believe us? Check our five easy tips!
1. Follow a Good Brushing Routine
Having a good brushing routine is the 101 of oral health.
This, of course, becomes a bigger challenge if you don’t know exactly what this routine looks like. Luckily, it’s pretty simple:
- Brush and floss at least twice every day
- Use mouthwash once every day
- Use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste
- Use your toothbrush at a 45º angle to your gums
- Be gentle
2. Know Which Foods to Eat and Which to Avoid
What we eat has a major impact on our oral health, and that’s something we’ve been hearing ever since we were children.
The question is, do you keep that in mind now, as an adult?
If not, reviewing your usual menu might just be what you need to do in order to improve your smile.
Foods to Eat
Vegetables and fruits galore!
Our tip is that you go for crunchy ones, as they’ll help clean your plaque naturally. Additionally, remember to drink water regularly, as it is an effective way of preventing cavities.
Foods to Avoid
Sugary foods and staining drinks are your teeth’s biggest enemies at the table.
As such, keep your intake of sweets at a minimum and try to avoid drinking too much coffee, red wine, and sodas. Whenever you do consume any of these drinks, make sure to use a straw to reduce contact with your teeth.
3. Go to the Dentist Regularly
When was the last time you went to the dentist?
Even if you adopt all the right habits, going on checkups and getting your teeth professional cleaned every six months is always a good idea.
Not only can the dentist spot (and solve) any problems early on but if necessary, they can always refer you to a reputable cosmetic dentist who will help you get your perfect smile.
4. Use a Soft-Bristled Toothbrush
Being gentle is key when you’re brushing your teeth but you won’t be able to do that with a hard-bristled toothbrush. Make sure yours is soft instead, and you won’t irritate your gums or increase enamel erosion.
Alternatively, buy an electric toothbrush that stops whenever you start pressing too hard on your teeth.
5. Stop Smoking
If you can’t go a day without smoking a few cigarettes, it’s time to break this habit.
As you know, smoking can have an extremely negative impact on your health, and that’s reason enough to quit. However, if you’re on the journey towards a beautiful smile, there’s really no excuse, as this habit can turn your teeth yellow and damage healthy gums.
There’s Nothing Like a Healthy, Beautiful Smile
Now that you know how to get a beautiful smile, it’s time to put these tips. You’ll never go back!
If you enjoyed reading this article, make sure to keep exploring our blog. We have lots of great articles about beauty, fashion, and more!