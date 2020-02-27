Get Ready for Spring with Team Horace

A hoodie, a flask and flavored toothpicks – the newest products from Horace, the men’s lifestyle brand founded by longtime friends Marc Briant-Terlet and Kim Mazzilli, are exactly what Horace fans expect – practical, natural, easy and pleasant to use.
This trinity might seem disconnected, but truly, they are not.
First, the Horace Feel Good Hoodie. Crafted from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, this hooded sweatshirt adapts to your shape and designed to keep you comfortable the whole day. Perfect to wear when you are just hanging out, it can also be your exercise clothes be it at the gym or while running.
Second, the Horace 400ml Water Bottle. You don’t need water from one-time use plastic. All you need is a gourde. Scientists recommend drinking around 1.5 liters of water a day. This aluminum bottle comes with an aluminum carabiner. This gourde keeps water cool and you can just refill it four times during the day to stay hydrated.
And finally, the Horace Flavored Toothpicks. This actually threw the Horace team for a loop. These toothpicks were originally only intended to be a promotional tool. They ended up being far more successful than expected and by popular demand, are now available for sale. They are the perfect tool to refresh your breath or get that piece of salad stuck between your teeth. Also much healthier than a cigarette.
So, you can be hanging out or exercising in your Horace Feel Good Hoodie with your Horace 400ml Water Bottle as the accessory de rigueur to keep you hydrated with the Horace Flavored Toothpicks in your pocket to keep your breath fresh.
Now, can you see that they are inter-connected? *tongue-in-cheek*
The hoodie is priced at 48 €, the gourd at the price of 12 €, and the flavored toothpicks at the prices of 6 €. All three products are available online at Horace.co and the Horace pop up store at 98 rue de Turenne in Paris.
Photos courtesy of Horace