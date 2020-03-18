Giuseppe Zanotti Women’s Shoes & Bags Fall/Winter 2020

Unequivocal. Unmistakable. Undoubtedly Giuseppe Zanotti – the Fall/Winter 2020 collection unveiled in Milan in February offers a strong new design code. The grounded yet expressive collection pulls together the virtual, the technological and the real through a mix of complementary yet diverse experiences.
In this parallel dimension, styles take on new forms. Case in point: Fall’s new sandal, which is at once decisive and strong; sensual and overflowing. Its geometric lines and square silhouette work for all heights – from the most towering stiletto to the sleekest flat to midi heels to platform soles. It’s the era of the shoe – a second skin that tells the story of a woman and her vibrancy.
When it comes to pumps, the season’s square toe is balanced by a plunging cut-out upper for mix that is kinetic and sensual.
Downtime is dominated by the new combat boot, which is at once contemporary, urban and lux. The epitome of craftsmanship, its super lightweight sole renders the strong style surprisingly chic.
Turning to leather goods, the season’s newest clutches are compact, geometric and square—perfectly in line with the footwear collection.
Colors skew dark—imbued by the light and its sublime reflections. Black, both opaque and glossy, in leather, suedes and patents are gracefully cut with beige and ivory. The crowning jewel of the season: metal, which takes on beautiful forms throughout the entire collection whether as chainmail, statement buckles, sensual studs or even unforgettable heels.
Photos courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti