Glam Up Your Winter Style With These Essentials

When cold weather is in the air and conditions outside make you resort to bundling up, it can be hard to feel gorgeous and sexy. Instead of putting on bulky layer after layer during the frigid temperatures, you can maximize your fashion choices and feel more stylish throughout the winter months. Here are the best ways to glam up your winter style with sleek, sophisticated, cozy accessories.
Chunky Knit Scarf
Before heading out into the elements, make sure you grab some coverage for vulnerable areas, like your neck. One comfy accessory that transfers from an outdoor protection item to an indoor winter weather fashion statement is a chunky knit scarf. Wearing a scarf and using it to cover your nose when outside in the chilly winter air may help keep the virus that causes the common cold away. Additionally, a chunky knit scarf is a simple fashion piece that adds a chic focal point to any outfit.
Over the Knee Boots
Foot protection is another key fashion item for winter weather. While it’s true you may have to put away your sandals and cutest heels until spring or summer, you don’t have to swap them out for boring boots. Instead, get a pair of svelte over the knee boots. Not only do these boots look amazing and slimming on most pairs of legs, but they also provide extreme protection against the snow, sleet, and icy walkways.
Luxurious Fur
The coldest days of the year also make for the perfect time to start wearing fur coats. Try experimenting with different fur styles to find your unique look. There are endless possibilities with a fur in cuts such as a full coat, jacket, cape, stroller, bomber, and more. Fur coats can also be customized with the type of fur that suits your style the most, such as chinchilla, mink, beaver, rabbit, lynx, or fox.
Warm Fleece Leggings
When suiting up for a trek outside in the worst of the winter weather, don’t forget leg protection. One option that is warm and sexy is a pair of fleece leggings. Staying warm doesn’t mean you have to wear a shapeless, bulky pair of ski pants. You can get the same level of warmth from a cozy pair of leggings and avoid sacrificing your style. Wearing them with a cute pair of tall boots makes an even louder statement.
Chic Beanie
The last essential piece of gear you’ll need before venturing out in the winter cold is a hat. It’s well documented that the body loses the most heat from its head. To keep your body temperature at a comfortable level, it’s recommended to wear some sort of head covering when the temperature outside dips into the freezing level. Luckily, there are plenty of stylish hat options for winter. One of the best that complements most people’s style without messing up their hair is a simple beanie. Pick a beanie in a neutral color that will go with almost anything.
Staying warm while looking great is a challenge, but with these top fashion pieces, you’ll achieve both flawlessly. Get ready to look fabulous when winter comes around again with these chic accessories.