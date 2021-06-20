Here’s to 2021: The Ultimate Hot Girl Summer Checklist

It’s that time of year again! The weather is warm, the sun is shining, and hot girl summer is raging on. What more could you ask for?
The hot girl summer challenge has taken social media by storm. Started by American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, it has inspired women to boldly be themselves.
If you’re ready to try it out yourself, get started with this hot girl summer checklist. It has everything you need to shine on and have fun!
1. Wear Your Confidence With Pride
Of all the hot girl summer rules, this one is the most important. Don’t be afraid to be yourself! Build your confidence up, and proudly let it show through.
It’s okay if you struggle with accepting yourself. But you have to keep at it because it’s so worth it! Once you let go of your insecurities, you’ll be able to truly enjoy living your life.
Start embracing your unique self because there’s only one you, and you’re pretty amazing.
2. Show Off Your Unique Style
When some people think of the hot girl summer challenge, they might picture some fashion trends that go with it. While it’s cool to be trendy, there’s no problem with having your own individual taste, either.
Being “hot” doesn’t mean following the others. It means rocking whatever styles you like, and owning them!
If you want to be comfortable, ditch the heels for some walking sandals for women. If you don’t like mini skirts, opt for denim shorts as a summer classic. All that matters is you feel good about yourself.
3. Remember to Work Hard, Play Hard
Work hard, play hard — it’s one of the hot girl summer ideas that you can’t forget. A core part of the movement is to be in your own bag! How else can you afford to live your best life?
Don’t rely on anyone else for your money, if you don’t have to. To have some fun, you’ve got to hustle and grind first!
4. Focus On What Makes You Happy
You can’t have a hot girl summer without putting yourself first. It’s time to prioritize your wants and needs! You owe it to yourself, and it’s part of the self-love process.
So, start doing you. If something will put a smile on your face or joy in your heart, go for it! It doesn’t make you selfish at all.
5. Keep It up When Summer Ends
Your hot girl summer doesn’t have to end just because the seasons change. It’s not the heat that brings it on, but your confidence! So, why not keep the mindset year-round?
It makes the fun last longer, and it’ll help boost you into a more positive way of thinking.
It’s incredible how much some confidence can transform your summer. Keep it up to see how much it improves your whole world!
Hang Onto Your Hot Girl Summer Checklist
Are you ready to have the best summer yet? All it takes is some self-love and bold confidence! Just keep this hot girl summer checklist handy, and you’ll be on track to living your truth.
