How Long Does It Take to Become a Hair Stylist? The Process Explained

There were an estimated 385,960 employed hairstylists in 2019. 90% of hairstylists make about $24 an hour and an annual wage of $51,870.
The highest number of employed hairstylists live in California, about 37,210 people. Massachusetts is one of the highest paying states for hairstylists. Making a successful career out of hairstyling is possible with determination and hard work.
How long does it take to become a hairstylist though? Keep reading to learn more about this rewarding profession.
Find the Right Beauty School
If you’re wondering how to become a hairstylist, one of the most important things to do is figure out how to get into the beauty school that fits your life and your goals best.
There are minimum requirements before you can enroll in beauty school, while these might differ depending on the state you live in, you’ll typically be asked to be a minimum of 18 years old and have a high school diploma.
Before you choose a school, you should make sure that you’ll be certified to work in the state you plan to live and work in. School tuition will vary depending on the program you choose but you’ll typically end up paying around $10,000.
Your beauty school program can be completed in as little as 9 months or can take up to 24 months. Some of the courses you’ll take include cutting, coloring, relaxing, and sterilization.
You’ll be required to complete an apprenticeship of up to 1,500 hours to gain the experience necessary to work in the industry. You’ll work with a licensed hairstylist to put into practice the skills learned in the classroom.
Licensing Requirements
After completing hairstylist school you’ll have to complete an exam to become licensed to work in the field. After getting licensed you can move into finding your first job as a hairstylist.
The exam will require a written part and a practical one. The practical exam will require you to go before the licensing board to demonstrate your knowledge of hairstyling and all the skills you learned in beauty school.
What You’ll Do on a Day to Day Basis
As a hairstylist, you get to work with a diverse group of clients each day. You’ll get to help them achieve the look they’ve always wanted and help improve their confidence.
Some of the skills you learned in beauty school will come into play here as you cut and color hair for your clients. You’ll also get the chance to help clients find the products to improve the health of their hair.
Some Important Skills to Have
There are many hairstylist skills you might not think about that are crucial to your success.
Making your client happy is the most important thing and learning to listen to their needs will make your relationship with clients last. These skills will help you learn how to pick the right hair color for an undecided client, for example.
How Long Does It Take to Become a Hairstylist? Everything You Should Know
How long does it take to become a hairstylist? Follow the steps listed above and you’ll be on your way to your dream career in no time.
