How to Become a Hair Stylist: The Basics Explained

Did you know that the average hairdresser makes around $26,000 per year? While that may seem low, becoming a hair stylist can lead to having control over your income.
Hair stylists that run their own business can make more than $100,000 per year while doing a job they love.
If you are looking for a career with good income potential, a fun working environment, and you care about people, becoming a hair stylist could be the best choice for you.
Do you want to learn how to become a hair stylist? If so, keep reading to learn more about hair stylists’ careers.
Attend Beauty School
One of the first steps to become a hair stylist is to attend beauty school. At beauty school, you will learn how to cut hair, styling techniques, and how to play with color.
Most community colleges have beauty schools, so you can see if your local college has a program. In most cases, beauty school lasts anywhere from six months to two years.
Before enrolling in beauty school, make sure the program is accredited by the state you live in. You don’t want to invest time and money into a program that is not certified.
Get Your License
Once you finish beauty school, the next step is to get your cosmetology license. Regardless of the state you live in, you will have to get your license before practicing.
To get your license, you will need to pass an exam. In most cases, this involves both a written test and a demonstration of the skills you learned in beauty school.
After you pass the exam, you will need to fill out documentation and pay for your license. Once you get your license, you are ready to start styling hair.
Find a Job
Once you get your license, you can find your first hair stylist job. Some of the most common places to find hair stylist jobs are in salons, resorts, and nursing homes.
If you prefer, you can become self-employed. Many hair stylists work for a salon while gaining experience, and then become self-employed. If you want to start your own salon, taking business classes is a good idea.
Get Certifications
Once you leave beauty school and get a job, the education doesn’t stop. There are several opportunities to get certifications to make you an even better hair stylist.
You can get certifications for hair coloring, perms, hair extensions, and hair replacement. Having these certifications can make you look more professional, open the door for new clients, and allow you to make more money.
Now You Know How to Become a Hair Stylist
Becoming a hair stylist is a rewarding career that gives you independence, the ability to be creative, and allows you to help other people. When you are ready to become a hair stylist, keep these steps in mind.
