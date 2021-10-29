How to Buy Clothes for Toddlers

Are you struggling to find clothes for toddlers that you actually like?
Shopping for little ones isn’t very easy. But, they grow out of what they have so quickly that it seems like you never stop!
Luckily, there are ways to make finding clothes for children easier. We’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know.
Read on to find out more.
Know the Toddler Sizes
When it comes to clothing designs for kids, toddlers will often have their own specific sizing range. This leaves extra room for diapers which is essential for little ones. Look out for a T after the size to know it’s specifically for toddlers, like 2T.
Make Sure They’re Easy On and Off
Aside from children clothing sizes, another important factor to consider is how easy the clothes are to take on and off. Toddler time is usually potty training time, and that means a quick escape from new clothes is vital to avoid accidents! Look out for easy fastenings, like poppers on bodysuits or elasticated waists on trousers for quickly pulling up and down.
Focus on Staple Clothes for Toddlers
Buying endless amounts of clothes can be expensive and start to clutter up your home. Try to cut down on the number of clothes you have by focusing on staples like long-sleeve tops to layer, simple accessories like baby snapbacks to jazz up any outfit, and some basic paper bag trousers to go with everything. With a wardrobe of staples and seasonal clothing, getting your children dressed will be easier than ever!
Avoid Delicate Clothing Fabrics
When it comes to kids’ clothing, durability is key. Try to stick to durable fabrics that aren’t easily torn or creased, like 100% cotton. Anything that’s machine washable and easily bleached is a win!
Invest in Quality for Workhorse Pieces
Your workhorse pieces are those that your child is going to wear a lot. For example, their winter coat if you live in a colder climate and waterproof boots if it’s often raining – anything that they’re going to have on frequently. These items are the ones that you’re going to want to invest in, ensuring they’re durable, comfortable, and they’ll last a long time.
These pieces are investments, and once your child has grown out of them they’ll probably still be in good enough condition to sell on or hand down. That makes their cost well worth it.
Shop With the Planet in Mind
Shopping isn’t always eco-friendly, but there are ways to make your child’s wardrobe greener. Try:
- Shopping second hand
- Buying renewable fabrics and avoiding plastics (e.g. polyester)
- Buying clothes made in your country
It may take a little more time to shop, but once you get in the swing of it you won’t ever look back!
Start Shopping
If you’re on the hunt for clothes for toddlers, these tips should help you buy more thoughtfully. Now it’s time to go out there and put them into practice!
If you enjoyed this article, be sure to check out more fashion topics on our website.