How to Buy Sustainable Clothing on a Budget

We can all do our bit to save the planet, even those of us not wealthy enough to offset our carbon emissions from private jet travel!
One of the most significant personal changes you can make is to switch to a sustainable fashion brand. A sustainable brand is one using ethical manufacturing practices and ecologically friendly textiles.
Whatever your budget, there is a sustainable fashion choice for everyone. Here’s how to find sustainable clothing on a small budget.
Buy Second-Hand Clothes
Second-hand thrift stores are a fantastic fashion hot spot. Of course, you can even search for second-hand fashion items from the comfort of your home using second-hand clothing apps.
Second-hand clothes are great for the environment. You are breathing new life into products that are otherwise left to decompose on the Earth.
Go Handmade
When you buy handmade clothing, you pay a fair price for a product by directly paying the manufacturer.
You aren’t contributing your money to sweatshops that force people in the developing world to work in terrible conditions for poor pay.
Handmade clothes also give you the chance to check the textile, where it comes from, and the green credentials for that particular material.
Consider the Long-Term Cost
Fast fashion might seem a perfect option when you are on a budget. Still, low-cost clothes in synthetic materials don’t always last.
When considering your budget, think about sustainable clothes as an investment that will last you years instead of a budget clothing option that will last mere months.
Check out some other ways to rethink the cost of buying sustainable by reading this blog post on reasons to buy sustainable fashion.
Choose Organic Fabrics
Many people avoid buying organic textiles because they believe they automatically come with a premium price.
While there are expensive organic fashion brands, there are also plenty of other stores selling organic clothes for those on a tight budget.
Shop around, and use organic clothing directories to find a brand suitable for your price range.
Find a Sustainable Fashion Tribe Online
If you want to find out what sustainable fashion is popular, talk to other sustainable shopping fashion fans first! That’s easy to do online once you discover how to find people.
Start with social media. High-profile eco-friendly influencers are in plentiful supply on Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest and can guide you to fashion brands.
You can also try Facebook groups dedicated to promoting sustainable fashion and ask for some budget-friendly recommendations.
Try Recycled Products
Recycling has come a long way, and there are some fantastic innovations in recycled fashion. Just check out this stunning wedding dress made entirely of recycled paper face masks!
Buying clothes made from recycled material has a double benefit for the environment.
You aren’t adding to the carbon emissions of more factory production, and you are making sure an old item of material isn’t ending up on a colossal trash mountain.
Sustainable Clothing Is the Future of Fashion
Sustainable clothing is no longer a luxury afforded only to the rich. With more sustainable clothing brands than ever before, there is always an option for every budget.
For more fantastic style tips, visit our fashion section of the blog now for our latest guides.