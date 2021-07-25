How to Get Thicker Hair: 5 Simple Tips

Did you know that according to one survey, 81% of women feel most confident when their hair looks great?
When you’re not feeling confident, it’s hard to do you’re best. That’s why your mood, your quality of work, and your relationships sometimes depend on something as simple as your hair.
But that can be a struggle when you’re having a bad hair day—or two, or three, or ninety. Are you one of the millions of people whose hair is thin and damaged? Are you wondering how to get thicker hair?
Say no more. We’re here to teach you how to get the long thick hair of your dreams.
1. Use an Egg Treatment
This may sound strange, but there’s science behind it. Eggs have lots of protein, which is an essential part of building thick hair. Don’t knock it until you try it!
To use an egg treatment on your hair, just beat a couple of eggs together and then wash your hair and scalp with it. Treat it like shampoo, and make sure your hair is slightly damp before treating it.
Leave the egg mixture on for half an hour, then wash your hair with shampoo.
2. Eat the Right Foods
Like we said, protein is essential to building thick hair. You also need Omega 3 fatty acids, and iron.
Caring for hair means that your diet should be full of nuts, seeds, fish, beans, red meat, and eggs. Eating these foods can help to make your hair healthier, and hopefully thicker too.
3. Stop Damaging Your Hair
Hairstyling tips often call for heated tools like curling irons and straighteners. The problem is that hot tools damage your hair and make it thinner.
If you really need to use blow dryers and irons, use a heat protectant on your hair. This may not directly thicken your hair, but at least it will keep your hair from becoming too thin.
4. Use a Hair-Thickening Product
Certain shampoos and even conditioners can treat your hair. This can help to reverse thinning and thicken your hair.
Look for products that don’t have chemicals like ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. These chemicals may help to thicken the hair, but they’ll also damage it.
You can also purchase a thickening cream that you can use on your hair after you’ve washed it.
5. Consult a Professional
If all else fails and you’re not sure how to maintain thick hair, maybe you should talk to an expert. Your hair’s personality is just as unique as you are, and visiting a salon can get you the specialized treatment you need.
Salons like Rice Village Hair Salon can offer you friendly, personalized hair care tips from professionals who care about you and your hair.
How to Get Thicker Hair: Just Relax!
Don’t stress about how to get thicker hair. With our tips and the advice of a professional, you’ll be on your way to a nice thick head of hair in no time.
To read more about how to get the healthy hair of your dreams, be sure to check out our Fashion category!