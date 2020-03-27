7 Healthy Hair Tips For Longer and Stronger Tresses

Maintaining long, healthy and strong hair doesn’t require buying expensive products or styling tools.
You can achieve beautiful hair by creating healthy hair habits and using healthy hair practices regularly.
If you want long and strong hair, here are 7 healthy hair tips to follow.
1. Don’t Wash Too Frequently
Washing your hair regularly is an important practice to achieve healthy hair and a healthy scalp but did you know you can over-wash your hair? Washing your hair every day will strip your hair of it’s natural, moisturizing oils and result in dry, rough hair.
Wash 1-2 times a week, using a gentle and effective shampoo.
2. Don’t Skip Out On Deep Conditioning
A tip for how to get healthy hair is to deep condition regularly.
Deep conditioning is essential for adding moisture to the hair, which results in smooth, sleek and healthy hair. Your deep conditioning routine doesn’t have to be an all-day event, you can apply a quality deep conditioner for a few minutes after your shampoo and see great results.
3. Take Hair Vitamins
Hair vitamins are jam-packed with many nutrients and they are a quick and easy way to ensure you are getting everything you need to support healthy hair growth. There are many types of vitamins you can buy, and there are even vegan hair gummies for those who eat a vegan diet.
4. Minimize Your Use Of Heat
Minimizing the amount of heat you use is great for your hair health in general. Using heat on your hair can cause heat damage, which results in dull, dry, rough hair. If you must use heat, always use a heat protectant, do not use the highest heat setting and use it sparingly.
5. Cut Down On Your Use Of Chemicals
A useful tip for how to make your hair healthier is to transition into using mostly natural hair products. Many of the chemicals in hair products cause long-term damage to the hair and scalp, resulting in unhealthy hair that breaks and thins and does not retain length.
6. Wash And Rinse With Cool Water
While a steaming, hot shower may feel good on your skin and scalp, hot water causes dryness and dandruff. Washing with cool water is healthier for the scalp and rinsing with cool water will seal the cuticles of your hair, resulting in stronger hair that is easier to style.
7. Avoid Tight Ponytails
Pulling your hair too tight causes damage to your hair and scalp.
You can develop bumps and sores and experience broken hairs around the area that was pulled too tightly. One way to promote healthy hair and a healthy scalp is to avoid too tight ponytail holders and too tight headbands.
Even strong hair can be quite fragile so keep it loose to avoid breakage and scalp issues.
Follow These Hair Tips To Grow Longer And Stronger Hair
By following these simple hair tips, you can grow long hair that is strong, healthy and beautiful.
