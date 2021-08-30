How to Tie a Tie: The Ultimate Guide

It’s prom night! You’ve got your suit on, and you’re ready to go. Well, you’ll be ready to go as soon as you get your tie situated.
After several minutes of struggling with it, you realize something. You’ve never been taught how to tie a tie. You can get one of your parents to help you with it this time.
There’s a good chance that you won’t be living with them once you get out into the professional world, though. You can’t make your way through the business meetings and conferences if styling a tie is lost on you.
In instances such as this, you’ll have to consult the internet. Check out this guide for a few tie styles that will impress, no matter the occasion.
Simple/Oriental Tie Knot
The simple knot is also known as the oriental knot. It’s one of the easiest styles to accomplish. There are no fancy flourishes or twists that you have to worry about.
This makes it great for when you wake up a few minutes before you have to be at a meeting. You can toss it on real quick and zip out the door.
To get started, place the tie around the collar of your shirt. Position it so the wide end of the tie is a few inches or so below the narrow end.
Cross the wide end under the narrow one. Pull it back over from the front. At this point, you’ve made a loop that you can bring the wide end through.
Do so, and then run it through the front of the knot that you’ve now created. Tighten the tie and adjust the knot so it’s in the right position.
Four-in-Hand Tie Knot
The four-in-hand is another simple knot to accomplish. This makes it ideal for beginners. Since it doesn’t use up a lot of the tie’s length, this style makes wearing a tie easier for taller men.
It’s also the one you want to use if your tie is made with a light fabric. It works well with narrow collars, but you can use it for wide ones as well. You’ll begin the way you always do.
Drape the tie over your shirt collar. Like with the simple knot, the wide end of the tie needs to be a few inches below the narrow end.
Grab the wide end, and bring it across the front of the narrow one. From there, wrap the wide end around the narrow, and bring it around a second time.
You’ve now made a loop that you can bring the wide end up through. Lift the wide part of the tie so you can see the knot you’ve made, and slip it on through. To finish things up, tighten your tie and adjust the knot.
Half-Windsor
The half-Windsor is the baby version of the full-Windsor. If you follow these instructions to tackle the half, you’ll have no problems learning the other one.
It’s for this reason why this is one of the best types of ties for beginners. It works well for ties made with a heavy fabric and standard collared shirts. Like the four-in-hand, the half-Windsor is great for taller people.
Bring the tie around your neck with the wide end several inches below the narrow end. Drape the wide end across the front of the narrow. Bring the wide end back around under the narrow end.
Pull the wide fabric down through the loop you’ve made between the tie and your neck. At this point, you should have a small triangle forming.
Grab the wide end and bring it across the knot from right to left. Pull it up through the front of the loop once again and send it through the knot. After you tighten it, you’ll be good to go!
Full-Windsor
Whereas the half-Windsor will give you a tiny triangle knot, the full-Windsor will leave you with a much wider one. If you use this Elizabetta’s guide to men’s Italian ties to pair this style with the right fabric, you’ll nail that job interview you’re going for. It’s great for formal occasions.
Before you drape the tie around your shoulders, make sure that you’re wearing a shirt with a wide collar. Since it’s so big, it will look strange if you try to pair it with a narrow one.
You’re going to be using a lot of material. So you’re going to need the wide end of the tie to be a lot longer than the narrow end. Bring the wide end across the front of the narrow end to start.
From there, send the wide end up through the loop you’ve made and hold it out to the left. Wrap the wide end around the back of the knot to the right.
Bring it back through the loop once again. This is the start of your triangle.
Take the wide bit back out to the right. Drape it across the front of the knot from right to left before you take it back up through the loop. Now all that’s left is to slide the wide end of the tie through the front of the knot and tighten everything up.
How to Tie a Tie for Every Occasion
Learning how to tie a tie can be complicated. There’s a lot of loops and twists that you have to figure out. It can get pretty confusing if you’re not following a guide.
These are some of the basic tie styles that pair well for almost any occasion. Once you’ve mastered them, you’ll be ready for any event that life throws your way.
If you're looking for more ways to accessorize with your suit, we've got you covered. Check out our blog daily for all the latest fashion tips.