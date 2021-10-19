How to Wear a Flannel Shirt With Style and Confidence

You know that feeling you get when you put on your favorite outfit? You instantly feel more confident, right? That’s not just in your head. Research shows that your clothes can impact the way you think and act.
If you’re looking to branch out from your normal wardrobe and embrace fall fashion trends like rocking a flannel outfit, you’re in the right place for help.
Read through this short guide to learn how to wear a flannel shirt with confidence, so you have a better idea of how to dress for fall in a way that makes you feel your best.
Keep It Casual
If you’re hanging out with friends or working in a casual environment, try rocking a flannel shirt unbuttoned, layered over a t-shirt. Stick with a simple t-shirt, in a solid, neutral color to keep it classic and avoid distraction from the look of the flannel.
Pair your flannel and t-shirt with a pair of jeans for a look that will never go out of style. Want to really lean into fall vibes? Instead of jeans, choose a pair of chinos in a fall color like a dark tan or olive green hue.
You can complete the look with sneakers or boots, depending on what you’re up to for the day.
Dress It Up
Think flannel is only for casual settings? Think again! Pull your favorite flannel piece, like this Brixton Bowery flannel for date night, and pair it with a utility or bomber jacket for a stylish look that still reflects your unique style. You can even take it a step further by pairing it with a leather jacket instead if you want to add a bit of edge to your look.
Layer Up
If you’re planning to be out and about in cool fall temps, your flannel shirt is the perfect way to bundle up while still looking great. One option is to wear your favorite flannel shirt underneath a puffer vest for added warmth. You can complete the look with a pair of dark denim jeans and boots, which are perfect for a chilly hike.
Not a fan of vests? No problem! You can still bundle up with your flannel by wearing it under a thick sweater in a color that complements your flannel pattern. With the collar and hem of your flannel sticking out from beneath the sweater, it will give your outfit a subtle pop that will catch attention.
Finally, another layering option is to wear your flannel shirt underneath a denim jacket, for a casual, functional look that can accommodate any fall activity. Pair it with a stylish pair of boots and roll up the cuffs on your pants to show them off as you go about your day.
Now You Know How to Wear a Flannel Shirt
After reading through these tips on how to wear a flannel shirt, it’s time to head to your closet and start planning out your fall outfits with confidence.
