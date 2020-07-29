Is it Safe to Order Discount Perfume Online?

Australians love their fragrances, and they especially like it when they get their favourite perfume at a discount. According to data, Australia’s fragrance market is projected to hit AUD 881.4 by the end of 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% from 2020 to 2023. Per capita, perfume makers earn AUD 34.56 from the average person.
There is nothing that scares away somebody quicker than the three words “discount perfume online.” The knee-jerk reaction is understandable because of the massive drop in the retail cost. You might think about how the online retailer can turn in a profit by offering those huge discounts. In your mind, the only way they can do so is by selling a fake item.
But you could not be further from the reality. You can actually enjoy discount perfume online and be guaranteed that you will receive a genuine product.
Of course, it depends on the retailer. You need to do your due diligence and read the consumer reviews in Australia as a background check on the website.
Admittedly, there are some unscrupulous websites out there that try to sell imitation products. They typically contain too much alcohol and other chemicals that are rough on the skin. They will also trigger allergic reactions from the customer.
But Why Are They So Cheap?
Some go to the grey market.
The grey market also called parallel importation, allows distributors to purchase bulk items at a massive discount. They pass on the amount they save to the consumer. It should be emphasised that there is nothing illegal in the transactions. Instead, they order from countries where they are supposed to be sold at a cheaper price.
The grey market puts a strain on department stores, which complain that they are being pushed out by the discounted prices offered by online retailers. But the consumer ends up the ultimate winner.
Other distributors, like Price Rite Mart, simply avoid the middle-man. They also try to negotiate for the best price so that they could give consumers the highest discount possible for each perfume. Even if you pay the delivery charge, you will still save a lot of money from buying discount perfume online.
For instance, rather than of paying the full price of $188 for D&G The One for Men, you can get one for about $134. It is the same retail cost you pay for the women’s version, which is even pricier at $258. The YSL Elle is discounted at $114 from the original price of $160. A Gucci Memoire is sold at $70 off the table price.
A Calvin Klein One is sold at $52 from the original price of $74. A Versace Dylan Blue can be purchased at $115, or about $50 cheaper compared to the original retail cost.
Indeed, why should you pay the full price in the shopping malls and luxury retail chains when you can buy discount perfume online? You can visit the websites like Price Rite Mart not just for affordable fragrances but also for other items. You can rest assured that all products they sell are genuine, and you will receive the product in about 2-3 days in New South Wales or other major cities.