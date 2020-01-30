Maria Aristidou Couture Spring 2020: Bold #ParisHauteCouture

Simply titled “BOLD,” the Maria Aristidou Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection has been inspired by the early 20th century Art Deco movement. Like the Art Deco movement, the collection combines bold style with fine craftsmanship and rich materials representing luxury, glamour and exuberance.
From the press notes:
Maria Aristidou’s BOLD collection, guided by the essence of shape to form clean, geometric designs with vivid colors and vibrant patterns using knit fabrics, represents a challenge for both men and women to deviate from the norm, be BOLD and dive into the fascinating abyss of Art Deco inspired shapes and colors of knit couture.
The magic of knitwear inspired the designer to first explore and then create, using luxurious threads and elaborate techniques, various knit patterns.
The craftsmanship of detailed hand embroideries adds to the uniqueness of Maria Aristidou’s fabric collections for the couture evening and accessories.
The process of each collection production starts from the fabric design. Yarns such as wool, viscose, lurex, cotton, silk and velvet (depending on the season) are ordered from France and Italy.
Then, a series of patterns are designed in great detail followed by a series of tests to decide on the yarns to be used for each pattern, how thick or thin the fabric will be, colour sampling combinations, hand-embroidery design testing, quality and durability checks etc.
The whole design and production processes take place in Cyprus.
Photos by Imaxtree, courtesy of Maria Aristidou