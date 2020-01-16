Moschino Chinese New Year 2020 Capsule Collection Features Mickey Rat

2020 is the Year of the Rat so it is fitting that Moschino feature cult cartoon Mickey Rat to celebrate Chinese New Year. The collection features menswear and womenswear as well as accessories in varsity athletic silhouettes.
This collection is brought to life by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and fashion stylist, model and creative Mia Kong in a digital look book photographed by New York based Chinese photographer/director Shxpir Huang. The campaign features Kong herself and male model, Jun Kai Qi.
In a day-to-night conceptionally-lit shoot, Kong and Qi poses in avant garde takes on traditional Chinese New Year thematic elements such as mahjong, red envelopes, peach blossoms and lion dancers. Playful nods to the holiday are sprinkled throughout in the form of a winning hand of mahjong and the original lion dancing troupe that will perform in New York’s very own Chinatown come January 2020.
The Moschino Chinese New Year Mickey Rat capsule collection is available globally starting January 6th while supplies last.
Creative Direction: Jeremy Scott and Mia Kong Photographer: Shxpir Huang
Hair: Dimitri Giannetos Makeup: Akiko Owado Nails: NailsByMei
Talent: Mia Kong, Jun Kai Qi, Wan Chi Ming
Lion Dance Team Producer: Regina Chan, Better Studio NYC
Videographer: Jared Ryder Assistants: Hoang Dinh, Gabe McFadden
TM & © 2019 Robert Armstrong.