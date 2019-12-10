Moschino Pre-Fall 2020: Love Letter to New York City

For Pre-Fall 2020, Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott went back to New York City, in Brooklyn to be exact to capture the sights and sounds of the Big Apple to transform them into a surprisingly a wearable collection that can go from runway to clothes rack.
Presented at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn, Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2020 womenswear and Fall 2020 menswear collections are Jeremy Scott’s love letter to New York City. Scott studied at Pratt University—just about two miles from the Transit Museum—and has since retained a deep, unbreakable link with the five boroughs. The occasion marks Moschino’s very first fashion show in New York.
To create the atmosphere, Scott used the sounds that New Yorkers know by heart – the distinct screech of a subway train braking as it pulls into a station. Then, the muffled shuffle of boots and sneakers and tote bags and backpacks as people both enter and exit, followed by a familiar voice that recites “stand clear of the closing doors, please.”
New passengers positioned, the train then disappears into darkness with a thudding echo. The whole routine repeats itself thousands of times a day in Gotham. New Yorkers know the sounds. The noises are the tempo of the city’s soundtrack.
References run the gamut from uptown polish to Lower East Side leather bars, and all are either inverted, subverted or extroverted with Moschino’s cheeky sense of humor. Madison Avenue tweed is cut-and-spliced with Williamsburg denim; references to nineties-era Harlem street-style are interpreted through color-blocked windbreakers, XXXXXL puffer jackets, track pants and flat brim hats (many of which are have been transformed into bags).
Financial District flannels are flipped into wide-legged pantsuits; gigantic Bic-style lighters are fashioned as evenings bags (enough to hold not just a pack of cigarettes, but an entire carton).
Radio prints recall a more analog era, when, in the heat, residents city-wide might sit on their stoops and listen to the bygone songs of summer. Architectural and urbane flourishes are captured in mercurial arcs and reflective textures on silvered eveningwear.
“New York is the ‘city that never sleeps,’” says Scott. “With that in mind, I wanted to offer a little bit of everything. A round-the-clock set of ensembles for city girls and guys who aren’t afraid to go from the ballroom to the back room, then watch the sun come up over the East River. There’s nowhere else in the world where you get that kind of energy and magic!”
The next station is: Moschino Street.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: <> A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Stella Maxwell walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Halima Aden walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Soo Joo Park walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Alton Mason walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Joan Smalls walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Winnie Harlow walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Taylor Hill walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Madelaine Petsch walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Imaan Hammam walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)
