Pamper Mom on Mother’s Day with a Self-Care Routine

With lockdowns and social distancing as the new normal, traditional Mother’s Day rituals like dinner and flowers might not be doable this year. So why not pamper Mom with some self-care routine? And the best thing about it, you can do it together as a mother and daughter thing while sheltering in place.
Get that glow
While there are a suite of serums and creams on the market that give your face a gorgeous glow, what about your body? Whether you want to show off smooth legs or just want soft, healthy skin to slip into your silk PJs, try making your own homemade body scrub. All you need is one cup of brown sugar and half a cup of coconut oil for an exfoliating, yet soothing scrub that will leave your body feeling smoother than ever. You can add a drop of your favorite essential oil to your scrub that will offer aromatherapy and make your shower smell like a high-end spa.
Cleanse your way
To feel fresh from head to toe, use a wash that you can trust to gently cleanse even your most intimate areas. Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash is essential while taking a relaxing shower. Clinically and gynecologist tested, it refreshes by removing odor-causing bacteria, is designed to match your natural pH level, and is free from dyes and parabens. The cleansing washes feature an array of Clinically Tested Safe Scents or even Fragrance Free.
Instagram-worthy manicure
Give yourself and Mom a mani at home. With nail design inspiration on social feeds, creating a fresh and trendy nail look at home is easier than ever. A new favorite design of nail aficionados is the minimalist negative space manicure that focuses on painting only the mid-to-top portion of the nail with a color and leaving the lower nail bed area bare. Keep it simple and finish the design with a topcoat or add in a nail jewel or sticker for a bit of extra glam.
Luscious locks
Infuse your hair with moisture and softness by creating a natural oil mask with ingredients you can find in your own kitchen. Rich oils like extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil or avocado oil are perfect for getting strands moisturized.
Give hair a quench of hydration by working in a small amount of oil from your scalp through the ends of your hair, then wrap your hair in a warm damp towel and relax for 10-20 minutes. Shampoo your hair thoroughly and condition as usual. Whether you give yourself a blowout or air-dry hair naturally, you’ll notice how soft to the touch your locks will be.
Dress Up with Max Mara
Living on athleisure clothes might be amazingly comfortable but Mother’s Day is a special occasion so dressing up is a must. The Max Mara Spring/Summer collection (all available online) proposes several looks that Mom and you will like.
Cotton crêpe twill dress
Trench coat style, double-breasted long dress in pure cotton crêpe twill, with peak lapels and slant welt pockets at the sides. Slightly flared skirt at the hem. Unlined and regular fit. Button fastening and matching belt.
Silk twill blazer and trousers
Pure printed silk twill blazer with lapel collar, toggles on the shoulders and patch pockets with flaps. Lined and straight cut. One-button closure. Pure printed silk twill jogging trousers, with slant pockets at the sides and elasticated insert at the waist. Straight cut.
Basketweave linen gilet
Crew-neck gilet in faded pure basketweave linen with leather details, toggles on the shoulders and patch pockets with flaps. Lined and straight cut. Fastens with a matching belt.
Cotton jersey T-shirt: Pure cotton jersey T-shirt with short sleeves and straight fit. Breast pocket personalised with matching embroidered letter M.
Mini Whitney Bag: Mini Whitney Bag made of soft smooth semi-gloss leather, with double handles and detachable strap. Galvanised metallic details. Suede-effect fabric lining with storage pocket. Dimensions: 12 x 7 x 12 cm.
Leather sandals: Semi-glossy soft, smooth leather slingback sandals, with thin straps and wide central band with cut-out detail and small metallic studs. Strap with elasticated insert at the back and thin 8 cm heel. Leather lining and sole.
Silk twill jumpsuit: Printed pure silk twill jumpsuit with lapel collar and inset pockets at the sides. Unlined and regular fit. Double-breasted fastening with buttons, concealed zip and matching belt.
Spencer in cotton and silk: Spencer-style jacket in double cotton and silk fabric, with lapel collar and characteristic short waist length. Lined and close-fitting. Concealed snap-button fastening.
Silk georgette shawl: Pure printed silk georgette shawl with finely stitched edges. Measurements 135 x 135 cm.
Metallic nappa leather sandals: Flat sandals with wide band made from soft metallic nappa leather with cut-out detail and small metal studs. Leather lining and sole.