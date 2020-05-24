Secrets Behind the Comfort & Support of Wirefree Bras Revealed

Women need a lingerie wardrobe that meets the demands of their daily lives and lets them feel confident in each situation. What we are wearing says a lot about how we are feeling.
Today, many women are focusing on wellness and self-care in all parts of their lives, including the way they think about the bras they wear. Wireless bra styles have been experiencing an increase in demand and with new technologies that offer comfort and support, it’s not surprising that this style has become popular.
Until more recently, no-wire or wirefree bras were comfortable but did not offer any shaping features. Today, companies like Dora L. International are able to help brands create wireless bras that offer many of the same great features as underwire bras but without a wire in the band.
These new styles offer great styling and support, with maximum comfort. We all know that wire-free bras should be comfortable, but what else should it be doing?
Industry expert, Dora Lau, president and founder of DLI explains, “Women are all shapes and sizes. There is not one solution for everyone, but no one should feel like they cannot wear a style that makes them look and feel great. I’ve always said that confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear. If a woman is not comfortable, she will never feel confident and it will show.”
There are three core styles of wireless bras.
Padded Wireless Bras are designed with a soft molded fabric over the pad that cradles and lifts in a comfortable way.
Known for being lightweight, Unlined Wireless Bras do not have any padding in the cups and the fabric does all of the work.
Seamless Wireless Bras are available in several ways: no pad, sewn on or inserted light contour pads that work with your natural shape. In general, this style does not have hook and eye to offer support, so it is most suitable for women who wear a C cup and smaller.
A bra should be easy to wear without digging or slipping for more than eight hours for it to be truly considered comfortable. What are the key features that make up a comfortable and supportive wire-free bra? Lau offers a checklist for what a wireless bra should offer:
- Comfort – A wireless bra shouldn’t be too tight in any one place. It should feel comfortable and offer support so that you would want to wear for more than eight hours a day
- Shape – Wire-free bras need to give women a nice shape, particularly when wearing a t-shirt or other close-fitting garments. Here’s a helpful hint: To make sure you like the shape, stand in front of the mirror with a t-shirt on. Look at yourself from all sides. You should have a nice natural lift and shape. If your shape is too saggy, you’re wearing the wrong size. Go down a size in the cup
- Good Construction – A bralette is a wire free bra that does not support as well as a good engineered wireless bra. Check the cups of the bra and make sure that it has a little bit of room. Wire-free bras should come with a hook and eye closure to allow the back to be adjusted for better support. This is especially important for women who wear a size D cup or higher
- A Focus on Full Figure – For curvy customers who prefer unlined bras, innovative bonding and hot-melt technologies can be applied to fabrics for better support
Some of the most popular styles include:
Cacique Intimates Cotton Unlined No-Wire Bra. Super-soft knit bra with double-layer, no-wire cups for seamless natural shaping and support. Features straps & hooks, wide adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure.
Soma COOLING Wireless Bra – This bra lets you have it all including wireless support and cool-to-the-core sensation. Exclusive fabric transfers heat, while strappy details and mesh trim offer a pretty look.
According to Lau, the evolution of wireless comfort will focus on:
- Fabrics that offer sustainability and/or wellness benefits. Recycled materials that are soft and light. Fabrics that are moisture wicking, breathable and quick drying add benefits that focus on self-care
- Adjustable Back Straps for multi-wear criss-cross options
- Cup Shapes can be engineered for more support and natural lift
- Open Front styling that allows air to flow and can be worn with lower cut necklines
- Bra Cup Technology – Flexible foam follows the body’s contour and is softer and less bulky. Breathable foam and spacer materials allow air flow and improved comfort
- Bottom Cradle evolves with soft flexible “stretch foam” to reduce digging under the bust and moves with the body
- Straps that are a wider width for greater comfort and support for curvy women wearing a C-D cup or higher
- Elastic bands have evolved with new features for comfort for example, brush micro-denier elastic for stretch and recovery
- Back Closures are streamlined and cushioned
“The design and technology that goes into a bra is constantly evolving and changing to meet the demands of women around the world. Many of the fabric technologies that are found in sports fabrics are making their way into lingerie design, as are the features needed for support and comfort. Just know that if you feel comfortable, you will appear confident,” says Lau.